Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats, as Kyiv said it was "stronger than ever" and would emerge victorious. Ukraine, which is clawing back territory in the east as well as in the south, feted its first Defenders Day public holiday since the start of Moscow's invasion, pledging victory.
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
Factbox-Turkey's strict new press and social media 'disinformation' law
ANKARA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament on Thursday adopted a law proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan's party that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading "disinformation", despite deep concerns over free speech.
