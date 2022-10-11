ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21Shares Lists Bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai

In a recent development, the crypto investment products firm 21.co has said that its subsidiary 21Shares has listed a Bitcoin exchange-traded product on Nasdaq Dubai. It is now the first physically-backed Bitcoin ETP in the Middle East. The Middle East is emerging as the world’s fastest-growing crypto market. Therefore, it is a huge development for the crypto community of the region.
Here’s How BTC, ETH Could Benefit from Inflation in the Long Term

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap and exchange volume, have witnessed astronomical growth since inception. However, due to macroeconomic factors including rising inflation and consecutive Fed rate hikes the digital tokens have witnessed a major meltdown. Despite slumping prices, Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. Let us understand in details.
China Projects the Idea of an Asian Digital Currency to Reduce Reliance on the US Dollar

Researchers from the think tank in China have proposed the idea to introduce an Asia-wide digital currency in the future. The idea was proposed by China with the intention of reducing the dependence on the US dollar. Keeping this in mind, the introduction of the Asian Yuan token is not far off. The researchers stated that distributed ledger technology (DLT) would play a fundamental role to form the Asian token’s backbone.
Russia Invading Ukrain Spikes Eastern Europe’s Crypto Market: Chainalysis

Based on the Chainalysis report, east Europe’s Crypto market is exceptionally active, with spikes over the past year, largely due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which is the main driver of this market’s activity. What is the Effect?. There is an estimated $630.9 billion in value that has been...
‍There is a Boom in Web3 Development Despite Market Headwinds

The web3 developer community is more active now than it has ever been, even though both Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost approximately 70% of their value since their November 2021 highs. It can be said that 2022 has been the biggest year in history. Moving the Industry Forward. In order...
Bitcoin Reverses from $18.2k with Rising Volumes

Bitcoin prices rebounded strongly on October 13 after initial scares. For a brief moment, BTC flash-crashed to as low as $18.2k before recovering and closing above $19k with decent participation levels, going by events in the daily chart. Technically, bears are still in control from a top-down analysis. Still, the...
Ethereum in a Bear Flag, Critical Support at $1.25k

Ethereum is wavy but encouragingly stable at press time. Because of a global financial crisis, investors and traders are unwilling to loosen their purse strings and splash on ETH. From the daily chart, ETHUSDT prices are range bound. It is despite earlier gains. ETH is within a narrow, tight, and dull $1.5k zone with caps at $1.4k and $1.25k.
Chinese CBDC Transaction Volume Breaches $14B Mark: Report

The Chinese Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), e-CNY, has become the largest adopted CBDC in the world surpassing nearly $14 billion, or 100.04 billion yuan transactions during its pilot phase. According to a new report by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the pilot phase of e-CNY witnessed around 360...
crypto-economy.com

Arbitrum Maker Offchain Labs Acquires Core Ethereum Dev Prysmatic Labs

Offchain Labs, developer of popular Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum has signed a new deal to acquire Prysmatic Labs, one of the core development teams behind the Ethereum (ETH) Merge. Plunging cryptocurrency prices have not deterred companies from investing or acquiring in the crypto space. From tech giants, Microsoft...
