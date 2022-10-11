ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wrmj.com

Sherrard Sweeps Mercer County; Rockets Get Conference Win

Sherrard beat Mercer County in straight sets Thursday. McKenna Blackwell had 12 kills in the win and Lauren Copeland had 20 assists for the Tigers. Sherrard improves to 23-6. Mercer County is now 13-13. Elsewhere, Rockridge swept Morrison to move to 19-11-1. Chloe Strachan had 10 kills in the win.
SHERRARD, IL
KWQC

One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mercer County, IL
City
Aledo, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Mercer County, IL
Government
Pen City Current

For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022

10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Lesson#Harvesting
davenportlibrary.com

The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer

In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KWQC

1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island

First Alert Forecast - Showers to start Wednesday with some afternoon sun and more evening rain. Showers to start Wednesday with some afternoon sun and more evening rain. Keep the wet weather gear handy this afternoon. Showers and a few storms will continue across parts of the region.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
tspr.org

Fire closes Monmouth College dining center for the semester

Due to smoke damage throughout Stockdale Center, the student dining at Monmouth College is expected to be closed for the rest of the semester. President Clarence Wyatt thanked students for their patience and understanding in a letter to the campus community. “Despite the disruption and inconvenience, we have much to...
MONMOUTH, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples

It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
GALESBURG, IL
wgil.com

Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner

Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC child care facility owner opens a new QC center

Child care can drain a family’s budget. Also, a lot of parents have a hard time finding a place to take care of their kids. A local child-care center owner is determined to help put a dent in the daycare shortage in the Midwest. Local 4 News spoke with...
SILVIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy