Medicare Enrollment Begins This Weekend; SHIP Counselor Available Through Mercer County Senior Center
Mercer County senior citizens being reminded about the open enrollment period for Medicare, which begins Saturday. Navigating the many options for health and drug coverage can be overwhelming. So the Illinois Department on Aging offers guidance each year says Senior Health Insurance Program or SHIP Director Sandy Leith. Locally, a...
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
Sherrard Sweeps Mercer County; Rockets Get Conference Win
Sherrard beat Mercer County in straight sets Thursday. McKenna Blackwell had 12 kills in the win and Lauren Copeland had 20 assists for the Tigers. Sherrard improves to 23-6. Mercer County is now 13-13. Elsewhere, Rockridge swept Morrison to move to 19-11-1. Chloe Strachan had 10 kills in the win.
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday, two Milledgeville High School students were airlifted after a two-car accident in Whiteside County. Since the crash, multiple schools held or plan to hold fundraisers for the families affected by the crash. Polo and Milledgeville’s volleyball game was no exception Thursday night as Polo...
Around the Tri States: Hearing set in decomposed body case; Macomb police make meth arrests
A Maquon woman charged with felony concealment of death appeared via video conference on Wednesday in Knox County court. Marcy Oglesby, 50, was arrested on a warrant after human remains were found in a Maquon storage unit. Oglesby is represented by a public defender. A preliminary hearing in the case...
80+ farmers harvest fields for Hanna City man battling cancer
Hanna City (25 News Now) - 10 days of work was finished in around eight hours on Monday. This is thanks to more than 80 farmers working together to help one of their own battling cancer. Kevin Sipp of Hanna City has been battling colon cancer for six years, his...
For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022
10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
A million dollar boost? City considers pledge toward construction of Railroad Hall of Fame
The National Railroad Hall of Fame appears primed to receive major financial backing from the city of Galesburg. On Monday, the Galesburg City Council will consider a proposed resolution which would see the city pledge up to $1 million toward the construction and development of a National Railroad Hall of Fame museum and visitors in downtown Galesburg.
New Galesburg VA clinic will double in size, offer more services. Here’s where it is going
The Galesburg VA clinic has found a new home at the former Sandburg Mall. The Lane A. Evans VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, currently located at 310 Home Blvd., will move to the former Bergner’s store in Sandburg Mall by the late fall of 2023. The move will allow...
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island
First Alert Forecast - Showers to start Wednesday with some afternoon sun and more evening rain. Showers to start Wednesday with some afternoon sun and more evening rain. Keep the wet weather gear handy this afternoon. Showers and a few storms will continue across parts of the region.
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 6-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 6-12, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Fire closes Monmouth College dining center for the semester
Due to smoke damage throughout Stockdale Center, the student dining at Monmouth College is expected to be closed for the rest of the semester. President Clarence Wyatt thanked students for their patience and understanding in a letter to the campus community. “Despite the disruption and inconvenience, we have much to...
Tommy’s Express Car Wash Brings Back Tunnel of Terror For 2022
Your favorite car wash in Davenport just got spooky! Get ready to experience the best haunted car wash you've ever seen... to be honest, I don't think I've ever seen a haunted car wash in real life. If you're like me and love this idea make sure you mark your...
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner
Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
QC child care facility owner opens a new QC center
Child care can drain a family’s budget. Also, a lot of parents have a hard time finding a place to take care of their kids. A local child-care center owner is determined to help put a dent in the daycare shortage in the Midwest. Local 4 News spoke with...
Aaron Rossi booked in Knox County Jail pending Monday federal court appearance
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi is currently being held in the Knox County Jail. Knox County Jail lists Rossi as being booked into the jail shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. According to court documents, He will be in federal court Monday for charges that he...
