Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Uniforms for Alabama Game
Tennessee Football is going with a traditional, clean look this Saturday against Alabama. As announced by Tennessee’s social media team on Thursday afternoon, the Vols are going with the classic orange-and-white look. Tennessee will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the third time...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jalin Hyatt reacts to getting praise from Chad Johnson, promotes Hendon Hooker for Heisman
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been among the standouts within a Tennessee offense that has rolled its way into the Top-10 in the national rankings. And he’s certainly getting his due recognition for his efforts, recently getting some praise from former NFL star Chad Johnson. He spoke on that subject with Alyssa Lang on SEC Network’s “Out of Pocket.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum ahead of Alabama showdown in Knoxville: 'You pull for your alma mater'
Much of the talk surrounding this week’s slate of college football games revolves around the upcoming matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Many will have their eyes on a game that is sure to produce huge numbers as far as total viewership goes, and one person who will definitely be watching this one is college football analyst Paul Finebaum, who is also a UT alum.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Peyton Manning previews Alabama-Tennessee game: 'Should be rocking in Knoxville'
It’s hard to argue that there is a bigger college football game taking place this weekend than the matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning is looking forward to watching this one play out and says that it “should be rocking in Knoxville” this weekend. And with a very real chance to take down one of the most dominant teams in recent history, we would expect nothing else in Neyland Stadium.
What?! Tennessee Banner Displays Disgusting Message About Tua
It's officially Tennesee hate week and the rivalry is in full swing. Alabama has been playing the University of Tennessee in football for over 100 years. The first game was played back in 1901 in Birmingham. Since the first game, Tennessee has won less than half of the overall games...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Alabama
The Fearless Prediction has been a staple of your lives for years. Together, we’ve seen fire and we’ve seen rain. We’ve felt heartache and we’ve felt pain. But everything has led to this moment. This week we have to predict the result of a game between Tennessee and Alabama … when both sides are undefeated and ranked in the top 10.
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban offers latest on Bryce Young ahead of huge game at Tennessee
Alabama might not be No. 1 in the polls this week but it will be involved Saturday in the biggest game of the college season to date, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide head to Knoxville to take on 6th-ranked Tennessee. Storyline No. 1 for Alabama this week remains the...
Robert Griffin III Names His Heisman Trophy Frontrunner
ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III has named his frontrunner for this year's Heisman Trophy winner. The former Heisman quarterback has Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker as his No. 1 option to claim this year's award. In his sixth-year senior season, Hooker has come into his own as one of...
College Football News
Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combination in advance of Saturday's game vs. Alabama
Tennessee isn’t messing around with alternate looks or orange pants this weekend. The Volunteers will wear their traditional home uniforms — white helmet with the Orange “T”, orange jerseys with the white numbers and white pants with orange stripes. Most books have Tennessee an underdog by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
tdalabamamag.com
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video
It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
wvlt.tv
Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
wvlt.tv
50 Years Later; UT band to replicate ‘Rocky Top’ debut during homecoming
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Passing the UT proverbial torch is something band member Chandler DeArmond knows personally. “It’s just a surreal feeling,” said DeArmond. “My dad marched in the band from 1989 to 1991. He was a trombone player as well. It’s really cool. My first two years we marched the same pre-game spot.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College GameDay has yet to announce who the celebrity guest picker will be for its return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October, and the rumor mill is going off the rails with who it could be. If East Tennessee is ever given the option,...
livability.com
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
Maryville man seeking answers after solar company shuts down leaving job unfinished
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
Comments / 0