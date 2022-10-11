Once fast food chains, such as McDonald's, began to serve apple hand pies in the late 1960s, apple pies were quickly in the hands of millions of Americans. (The phrase is, "As American as apple pie" after all!) Growing up, I was fond of this treat because it always brought instant gratification to me. After a long day of junior high school, I’d walk across the street to get my hands on one, spending a couple of dollars from my weekly allowance. The pies were often two for $4, so I couldn’t resist doubling down, occasionally saving one for later on or giving one to my most recent school crush. The delicious hand-held desserts were also staples of my parents' childhoods, though the ones they enjoyed were fried instead of baked.

