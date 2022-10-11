ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

Matchup: #18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) vs #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 15th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Australian Forward Sophie Burrows Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse women's basketball has been successful recruiting Australian prospects in the past, and has dipped into the land down under once again for a talented recruit. Class of 2023 forward Sophie Burrows has committed to the Orange, a source confirmed to All Syracuse.  Burrows is a 6-1 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Wisconsin State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: the ‘Cuse takes on ACC Media Day

The road to putting the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team back on the map has begun. Yesterday, members of the team represented the ‘Cuse at the 2022 ACC Media Day, which was held in Charlotte, North Carolina. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, Dyaisha Fair, and Teisha Hyman took the stage for the Orange as the season begins in just a few weeks.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

1997 Syracuse football rewind: Orange rout Rutgers 50-3

The 1997 Syracuse Orange won their third straight game as they routed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 50-3. This means Syracuse has out-scored opponents 84-3 in New Jersey on the season so maybe this was the year to move more games to the Garden State. The win pushed the Orange to...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Pre-season Heim-perbole

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball is gearing up and that means Jim Boeheim is hitting the media circuit. On Tuesday Jon Rothstein took a break from texting coaches and telling people he only sleeps in May to visit Syracuse practice and talk to Boeheim about the 22-23 roster. Yesterday we got the ACC Basketball Tip-Off and that means we get to start a new season of Heim-perbole where Jim makes slightly hot takes while leaving enough wiggle room to tell you that you’re the idiot for not understanding what he meant. Let’s get to it...and we’ll start what he told Rothstein.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Brosnan
WKTV

Former SU basketball player gives back to the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Syracuse Orange#Clemson#Stanford#Cornell#Syracuse Women#Irish#Wwc
Syracuse.com

‘We’re going to make the tournament’: Why is Jim Boeheim so optimistic after his first losing season?

Charlotte, N.C. ― The Syracuse Orange basketball team is coming off a losing season ― the first in Jim Boeheim’s 46-year coaching tenure. The Orange will enter the 2022-23 season minus three of its top four scorers from last year, including All-ACC first-teamer Buddy Boeheim. Cole Swider is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Boeheim is playing professionally in Greece. A huge six-player freshman class makes up more than half the roster.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Art and Chandler Jones Make Significant Donation to SU

On Wednesday, Union-Endicott grads Chandler and Art jones made a significant donation to their college alma mater at Syracuse University. The brothers have made a seven-figure commitment to help the John A. Lally Athletics Complex according to the school. The school says it will help over 600 student-athletes in the "academic and athletics village. and will help with a new football operations center at the Lally athletics complex.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Sports
Stanford University
College
Syracuse University
Country
Scotland
Sports
Boston College
Syracuse.com

Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade

NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy