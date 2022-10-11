Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State
Matchup: #18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) vs #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 15th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
Syracuse football approaches a sellout; school says less than 1,500 tickets left for N.C. State game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is approaching a sell-out crowd for its highly anticipated game against North Carolina State. The school says there are less than 1,500 tickets remaining for the 3:30 p.m. game Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The school is shooting for its first home sellout...
Australian Forward Sophie Burrows Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse women's basketball has been successful recruiting Australian prospects in the past, and has dipped into the land down under once again for a talented recruit. Class of 2023 forward Sophie Burrows has committed to the Orange, a source confirmed to All Syracuse. Burrows is a 6-1 ...
Syracuse Basketball: SU prioritizing City Rocks wing, who will officially visit
Damarius Owens, who received a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer this past April, is expected to officially visit the Orange program this coming weekend, according to a report from Mike Waters of Syracuse.com. The 6-foot-7 wing, who entered the national rankings for the 2024 class not too long ago, will take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: the ‘Cuse takes on ACC Media Day
The road to putting the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team back on the map has begun. Yesterday, members of the team represented the ‘Cuse at the 2022 ACC Media Day, which was held in Charlotte, North Carolina. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, Dyaisha Fair, and Teisha Hyman took the stage for the Orange as the season begins in just a few weeks.
nunesmagician.com
1997 Syracuse football rewind: Orange rout Rutgers 50-3
The 1997 Syracuse Orange won their third straight game as they routed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 50-3. This means Syracuse has out-scored opponents 84-3 in New Jersey on the season so maybe this was the year to move more games to the Garden State. The win pushed the Orange to...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Pre-season Heim-perbole
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball is gearing up and that means Jim Boeheim is hitting the media circuit. On Tuesday Jon Rothstein took a break from texting coaches and telling people he only sleeps in May to visit Syracuse practice and talk to Boeheim about the 22-23 roster. Yesterday we got the ACC Basketball Tip-Off and that means we get to start a new season of Heim-perbole where Jim makes slightly hot takes while leaving enough wiggle room to tell you that you’re the idiot for not understanding what he meant. Let’s get to it...and we’ll start what he told Rothstein.
ACC commissioner on Syracuse’s place in league: ‘Syracuse absolutely makes ACC basketball better’
Charlotte, N.C. ― Since joining the ACC, the Syracuse basketball program hasn’t enjoyed the same level of success that it did during its three decades of membership in the Big East. In the last eight years, Syracuse has finished no higher than sixth in the ACC. Last year,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKTV
Former SU basketball player gives back to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
What’s the record for most players to start at least 1 game in a season for Jim Boeheim? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim likes to find a starting five and stick with the lineup. What coach wouldn’t welcome that scenario?. As recently as six years ago, Syracuse went through an entire season with the same five players in the starting lineup for each game.
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
Syracuse football alums Arthur and Chandler Jones make 7-figure donation for Football Operations Center
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two former Syracuse football players are now making just as big of an impact off the field for SU Athletics as they did on it. Arthur and Chandler Jones made a seven-figure donation toward the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, specifically for the new Football Operations Center, SU announced Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We’re going to make the tournament’: Why is Jim Boeheim so optimistic after his first losing season?
Charlotte, N.C. ― The Syracuse Orange basketball team is coming off a losing season ― the first in Jim Boeheim’s 46-year coaching tenure. The Orange will enter the 2022-23 season minus three of its top four scorers from last year, including All-ACC first-teamer Buddy Boeheim. Cole Swider is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Boeheim is playing professionally in Greece. A huge six-player freshman class makes up more than half the roster.
WKTV
Increased security measures planned for Proctor High School Homecoming football game
UTICA, N.Y. – There will be increased security measures at Proctor High School’s Homecoming football game Friday night where they will face the Henniger Black Knights. This will be the first evening home game at Proctor in several years. According to Utica police, no bags will be allowed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Art and Chandler Jones Make Significant Donation to SU
On Wednesday, Union-Endicott grads Chandler and Art jones made a significant donation to their college alma mater at Syracuse University. The brothers have made a seven-figure commitment to help the John A. Lally Athletics Complex according to the school. The school says it will help over 600 student-athletes in the "academic and athletics village. and will help with a new football operations center at the Lally athletics complex.
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘Midnight’ by Stone Hammer Homes (photos)
Founded by brothers Chris and Jeremy Doran, Syracuse natives and alumni of Le Moyne College, Stone Hammer Homes brings more than 35 years of combined experience and knowledge in bringing their clients ideas to life. Their entry into this year’s Parade of Homes is a wonderful example of what they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
Syracuse University plans sign atop JMA Dome that will change city’s skyline
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University plans to put five signs around the exterior of the JMA Dome, including one that will change the city skyline and likely serve as an unofficial community landmark. The most notable sign in SU’s plan is a 32-foot tall sign that will be attached...
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
Comments / 0