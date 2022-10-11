Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Oct. 14 – 16
Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!. Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:06 pm | 11 hours & 9 minutes of sun. High tide at 11:37 am | Low tide at 4:14 am & 5:08 pm. Moon:...
Fall River Shelter Dog Krypto Wants to Add Value to Your Life
When it comes to pets, one of the toughest things to hear is when a family cannot care for one any longer. A pet's life is upended through no fault of its own, and then it is tumultuously thrown into an unfamiliar and sometimes scary animal shelter. Don't get me...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!
(Photo by Владимир Васильев) (ATTLEBORO, MA) It's that time of year again- the trees are beginning to turn beautiful shades of reds and oranges before finally falling to the ground, children are busy at work deciding Halloween costumes, and the Attleboro Farmers Market has announced there are only 2 markets left this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoLocalProv
New Restaurant Pickerel Opens in Providence — Where Big King Used to Be
A new restaurant has opened in Providence — and in typical Rhode Island fashion, it’s where another popular establishment “used to be.”. Pickerel has officially launched in Luongo Square on the West End, where “Big King” once was. This week, the owners unveiled photos of...
Once Again, Hollywood Is Filming in New Bedford and Taking Over Downtown
Once again, New Bedford is representing "Hollywood East" as filming crews have already begun to take over the Downtown District. On Thursday, October 13th, the city of New Bedford took to Facebook to alert locals, commuters, tourists, and business owners that AMC will be filming an upcoming television series. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River area officials announce Community Recycling Drive
FALL RIVER – State Representative Carole Fiola, State Representative Paul Schmid, State Representative Alan Silvia, and State Senator Michael Rodrigues announced a Community Recycling Event being held on Saturday, October 29th from 10am to 1pm at Bristol Community College under the solar panel lot. In honor of Energy Efficiency...
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
RI couple rescues kids from Barcelona nursery fire while on honeymoon
A Bristol couple is being hailed heroes after they stumbled upon a fire at a nursery while on their honeymoon in Spain.
Valley Breeze
One newcomer challenges five incumbents for Woonsocket School Committee
WOONSOCKET – Five incumbents are seeking to fend off one newcomer in the Woonsocket School Committee race next month. Michelle Sztabor, seeking to unseat one of five current members, is a mother of grown students, longtime resident, and Mount St. Charles Academy graduate.
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
nrinow.news
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
Turnto10.com
Lost in Translation: Providence police officer goes above and beyond in any language
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Learning English has its challenges, and if it’s a second language it can be difficult to communicate in emergencies. Providence Police Patrolman Taylor Britto has been with Providence police for 15 years, holding different titles. Currently a security officer, he’s the first face adults...
Fall River Parent Coach: Here Are Three Mistakes Modern Day Parents Are Making
Parenting is hard, it's hard stuff, and a lot of people struggle with it. At least that's what Michael Rock claims. Luckily, there's a parent coach from Fall River who is here to make life as a parent just a little easier. Sarah Slattery is a 38-year-old mom of three...
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
middletownri.com
Middletown Merchandise Store Is Now Open
Show your Middletown pride with a tee, cap or other items? Visit Merch to get your official Middletown Merchandise. And remember, every dollar raised goes into a dedicated account for our playgrounds and parks. Additional Info...
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
Fall River Watermelon Spill Sparks Sticky Situation on Route 79
If you happened to be driving on Route 79 in Fall River Tuesday night, you may have seen a very unusual sight. Several tons of watermelons were strewn across the highway when a tractor-trailer truck overturned. As we were discussing it this morning on Michael and Maddie, we got a...
Comments / 0