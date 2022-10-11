ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's everything we know about Davante Adams shoving a production worker after the Raiders' loss

By Charles Curtis
 5 days ago
Davante Adams had his best game of the season as a Las Vegas Raider, a 124-yard, two-touchdown performance on Monday night.

But it was his actions after the 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that everyone focused on afterward, and rightfully so.

Adams was frustrated as the Raiders blew a 17-point lead, and maybe it was Adams and his teammate Hunter Renfrow colliding that was what left him furious.

As he was leaving the field, he shoved a production worker who was in front of him. As you’ll see he apologized twice, but that may not be enough for the NFL.

Here’s everything we know so far:

He apologized in front of reporters

He apologized on Twitter, too

He could face a suspension for it

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero had this report Tuesday morning:

