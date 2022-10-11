Following a gut-punch loss in the first meeting, the Seattle Mariners will try and bounce back with a win on the road over the Houston Astros in this ALDS series in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Game 2 of the ALDS gets underway on Thursday, October 13 at 12:37 p.m. PT/3:37 p.m. ET (2:37 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO