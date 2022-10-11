ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Time, how to watch Bears vs Commanders on Prime Video in Week 6; 2022 TNF schedule

Thursday Night Football continues as an exclusive streaming event when Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off where Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears host a desperate Washington Commanders team in the fifth TNF game of the season exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, October 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Bears vs. Commanders now on Thursday Night Football.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Philo, OH
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
The Oregonian

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (10/13/22)

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears play host to Carson Wentz and the floundering Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Chicago had lost seven in a row to Washington before winning in 2019. The Commanders have dropped their last four. This NFC matchup kicks off Thursday, October 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy