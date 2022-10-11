Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Mariners playoffs: Houston Astros’ Phil Maton to miss series after punching locker
Astros reliever Phil Maton revealed Tuesday that he broke his right pinkie when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston’s regular-season finale and will miss the postseason. Maton had surgery Monday to repair the fractured finger on his pitching hand. The Astros announced earlier Tuesday that Maton and...
What time, TV channel is SMU vs Navy football game today? Free live stream (10/14/2022)
Two teams struggling to find consistency on the season square off today when the SMU Mustangs host the Navy Midshipmen in a Week 7 college football showdown on Friday, October 14 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CDT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN. • You can...
What time, TV channel is Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta NLDS Game 2 today?
The Philadelphia Phillies stole the first game on the road to take a 1-0 series lead, and now all the pressure is on Atlanta to respond with a win today. Game 2 of the NLDS gets underway on Wednesday, October 12 at 1:35 p.m. PT/4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FOX.
What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Time, how to watch Bears vs Commanders on Prime Video in Week 6; 2022 TNF schedule
Thursday Night Football continues as an exclusive streaming event when Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off where Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears host a desperate Washington Commanders team in the fifth TNF game of the season exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, October 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Bears vs. Commanders now on Thursday Night Football.
Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Thursday Night Football online (10/13/22)
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears play host to Carson Wentz and the floundering Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Chicago had lost seven in a row to Washington before winning in 2019. The Commanders have dropped their last four. This NFC matchup kicks off Thursday, October 13 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 2 today?
Following a gut-punch loss in the first meeting, the Seattle Mariners will try and bounce back with a win on the road over the Houston Astros in this ALDS series in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Game 2 of the ALDS gets underway on Thursday, October 13 at 12:37 p.m. PT/3:37 p.m. ET (2:37 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Yordan Alvarez homers again, Houston Astros top Seattle Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0
Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was the Game 1 hero...
Yankees vs Guardians postponed for weather; when is ALDS Game 2? What time, TV channel?
The second meeting between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to heavy rain in the forecast. Game 2 of the American League Division Series has been rescheduled for 10:07 a.m. PT/1:07 p.m. ET (12:07 p.m. CT) on Friday, October 14 with a live broadcast on TBS.
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Game 2 free live stream, odds, score updates
Can the San Diego Padres bounce back? We’ll find out tonight when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS. This game gets underway on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:37 p.m. PT/8:37 p.m. ET (7:37 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FS1. •...
