Jefferson Park Transit Bus Shelters Could Reopen Later This Fall After Being Closed For 8 Months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few hundred Portage Park neighbors are rallying behind a man they call the CandyMan, who is experiencing homelessness with their neighborhood, after the city's Department of Transportation removed the local bus stop he was using as a shelter.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday night, the man is known as the CandyMan not because he gives out any candy, but because his friendship with Stacy Roszak started over a candy bar."I asked him, what did he like? And he said, 'Sweets and chocolate,' so I just kind of, 'CandyMan!'" Roszak said.Roszak said for years, about 400...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO