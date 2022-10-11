Jefferson Park Transit Bus Shelters Could Reopen Later This Fall After Being Closed For 8 Months

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Bus Driver Injured When Metra Train Strikes CTA Bus on Northwest Side
A bus driver was injured when a Union Pacific-Northwest Metra train struck a CTA bus in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood early Thursday evening, according to Metra officials. According to a Metra spokesperson, UP-NW train #647, which travels from Ogilvie Transportation Center to Barrington, struck a CTA bus at the...
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Portage Park neighbors rally around homeless man after CDOT removes bus shelter where he lived
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few hundred Portage Park neighbors are rallying behind a man they call the CandyMan, who is experiencing homelessness with their neighborhood, after the city's Department of Transportation removed the local bus stop he was using as a shelter.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday night, the man is known as the CandyMan not because he gives out any candy, but because his friendship with Stacy Roszak started over a candy bar."I asked him, what did he like? And he said, 'Sweets and chocolate,' so I just kind of, 'CandyMan!'" Roszak said.Roszak said for years, about 400...
Missing man with dementia last seen near South Loop bus station
Anyone with information should call police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Close Downtown Club After Security Guard Fatally Shoots Co-Worker, But Alderman Says Bar Should Have Shuttered Sooner
DOWNTOWN — Police shut down a club in The Loop after an employee was killed outside, but the alderman questioned why the business was operating at all after multiple shootings nearby in recent months. Persona Lounge, 408 S. Wells St., has also been the site of two mass shootings...
fox32chicago.com
Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric train in South Shore
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Electric train Thursday morning near the Windsor Park station. Metra Electric tweeted that extensive delays are anticipated, and all inbound trains are halted at Windsor Park. Train #312 was involved in the incident and will not operate past Windsor Park. Inbound...
Check Out Chatham, South Shore, Hyde Park And Kenwood During Open House Chicago
CHATHAM — Dazzling buildings in Chatham, South Shore, Hyde Park and Kenwood will open their doors this weekend for Open House Chicago. The weekend-long tours, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, will put more than 150 sites across 20 neighborhoods on display. Admission is free unless otherwise noted, and...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
SlowStreets wants the vibrant Andersonville business strip to go car-free
I recently became aware of Chicago’s new SlowStreets grassroots organization through social media and meeting founder Zak Patterson at a pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure meeting held by Ald. Matt Martin (47th.) SlowStreets is not to be confused with Slow Streets, traffic-calmed streets where motorized through traffic is prohibited so people can safely walk, bike, and play in the roadway, which the Chicago Department of Transportation piloted on handful of streets across the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Armed Individual Barricaded Inside Oak Park Apartment, Officials Say
Residents are being urged to use caution in suburban Oak Park on Thursday because of an armed individual who has been barricaded inside of an apartment since late morning. According to Oak Park officials, "an individual in distress" was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Car pulls up, gunman gets out and shoots 2 teens on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 3:27 p.m., police say the two male victims were in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender got out and fired shots. Both...
blockclubchicago.org
City Halts Work On Puerto Rican Museum Project Next To Humboldt Park Landmark
HUMBOLDT PARK — A Humboldt Park museum led by a longtime former alderman has been ordered to stop construction on a cinder-block building after city officials found the project got underway without correct permits. The National Puerto Rican Museum of Arts & Culture, which occupies a landmarked building at...
Lombard man struck, killed by Metra train in Elmhurst
Elmhurst police ask anyone with information to call (630) 530-3050.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Enough is enough': South Shore residents call for action after teen's killing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Residents in the South Shore neighborhood are asking for help after another shooting leaves a 17-year-old boy dead.Police said Curtis Gatewood was targeted and the person responsible was captured on video. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot heard from residents about their concerns over similar recent incidents.Chicago police Gatewood was walking on the 1900 block of East 79th Street around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. That's when someone in a dark-colored four-dour sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, shot him multiple times.The suspect was later seen on surveillance video getting on a bus. He appeared to duck from cameras while...
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
West Ridge Landlord Changed Locks To Doors, Tried To Evict Resident In Days Before Murder, Dismemberment, Prosecutors Say
WEST RIDGE — The landlord of a West Ridge boarding house changed some of the locks to protect residents from a tenant who killed and dismembered her three days later, prosecutors said Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicide in the Monday morning...
Man robbed, punched in CTA Red Line attack, police say
Both offenders were able to escape.
3 teens charged for carjacking woman at gunpoint in Chatham
Police said all three suspects are 17-years old. Two are girls. One is a boy. Police said the three allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year old woman on 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood.
West Loop Neighbors Worried About Crime Get Safety Tips From Cops After Attempted Kidnappings
WEST LOOP — Talitha Booze was initially excited about living in the West Loop, but a string of recent attempted kidnappings in the neighborhood has her strongly considering leaving in favor of a “safer suburban area.”. Booze, who has lived in the West Loop for nearly a year,...
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0