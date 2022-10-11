ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

OBITUARY: Brad A. Ludwick

Brad A. Ludwick, 52, of Bronson, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date at Adams Cemetery. Brad was...
BRONSON, MI
OBITUARY: Roger E. Blansit

Roger E. Blansit, 75, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Dutcher Funeral Home. Roger was born February 21, 1947 in Garrett, IN to Earl & Esther (Williams) Blansit....
COLDWATER, MI
Red Flag Warnings issued to the south of Branch County

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Red Flag Warning for Friday in Indiana counties to the south of Branch County. The warning is in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. due to forecasts of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fine fuels.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Medical emergency leads to crash, MSP says Quincy woman seriously injured

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 58-year-old Quincy woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when the Michigan State Police say a medical emergency led to her vehicle crashing just east of Marble Lake. State Police from the Marshall post say the woman was trying to park at her daughters...
QUINCY, MI
Bronson Rental Housing Ordinance changes approved by City Council

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson City Council approved some changes to the city’s Rental Housing Ordinance this past Monday night. City Attorney Chuck Lillis said he along City Manager Brandon Mersman and SAFEbuilt worked together to come up with amendments to add clarity and address a few issues that have come up over the past year.
BRONSON, MI

