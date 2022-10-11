Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Brad A. Ludwick
Brad A. Ludwick, 52, of Bronson, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date at Adams Cemetery. Brad was...
OBITUARY: Roger E. Blansit
Roger E. Blansit, 75, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by Dutcher Funeral Home. Roger was born February 21, 1947 in Garrett, IN to Earl & Esther (Williams) Blansit....
Coldwater Exchange Club makes $5,000 donation to Children’s Museum project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A crowdfunding campaign to help relocate the Children’s Museum of Branch County to the Taylor’s building in downtown Coldwater is close to reaching its goal thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Coldwater Exchange Club. Officials say they are now less than $6,000...
Three injured in Wednesday Amish buggy crash, BCSD investigating
KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three occupants of an Amish buggy were injured late Wednesday afternoon when a 2016 BMW hit their buggy from behind on Copeland Road west of Legg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 5:16 p.m. when the BMV driven...
Coldwater’s Woody English was featured on Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story”
In case you missed it on-air last week, here it is again from the archives….Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story” featuring Coldwater-native Woody English.
Red Flag Warnings issued to the south of Branch County
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Red Flag Warning for Friday in Indiana counties to the south of Branch County. The warning is in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. due to forecasts of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fine fuels.
BUSINESS BEAT: Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation representatives to discuss pre-planning funerals
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Owner Tate Goodwin and Advanced Planning Manager Eric Purple will be hosting a Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, October 25, at 11:00 a.m. at their Union City location at 1276 Tate Trail. They will be discussing and answering questions regarding...
Road Commission reminding residents to check mail boxes before start of winter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Before the winter snowstorms arrive, the Branch County Road Commission is reminding residents to shake their mailboxes before the ground freezes to make sure they are sturdy. You’re looking for any loose screws or cracks in the post, but most of all, you want to...
Medical emergency leads to crash, MSP says Quincy woman seriously injured
ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 58-year-old Quincy woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when the Michigan State Police say a medical emergency led to her vehicle crashing just east of Marble Lake. State Police from the Marshall post say the woman was trying to park at her daughters...
GoFundMe fundraiser started for two young men murdered in Angola last weekend
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for two Angola men who were shot to death this past weekend. Fernando Fernández Reyes and Francisco Vásquez were found fatally shot just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of North Elizabeth in Angola.
Bronson Rental Housing Ordinance changes approved by City Council
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson City Council approved some changes to the city’s Rental Housing Ordinance this past Monday night. City Attorney Chuck Lillis said he along City Manager Brandon Mersman and SAFEbuilt worked together to come up with amendments to add clarity and address a few issues that have come up over the past year.
