Portage Park Halloween Parade Aims To Bring Activity Back To Neighborhood Park After Pandemic Pause

13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More
CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Check Out Chatham, South Shore, Hyde Park And Kenwood During Open House Chicago
CHATHAM — Dazzling buildings in Chatham, South Shore, Hyde Park and Kenwood will open their doors this weekend for Open House Chicago. The weekend-long tours, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, will put more than 150 sites across 20 neighborhoods on display. Admission is free unless otherwise noted, and...
thelansingjournal.com
Honey Berry Cafe plans 2023 opening in Bakers Square building
LANSING, Ill. (October 11, 2022) – 3545 Ridge Road has sat vacant since Bakers Square abruptly shuttered in January of 2020. Now, Honey Berry Cafe is making plans to rehab the building and open in the spring of 2023. Honey Berry Cafe. With 10 locations nationwide, including five in...
Black Luxe Candle Co.’s Booming Retail Store And Classroom Reopens In Wicker Park After Moving From Bucktown
WICKER PARK — A candle store and classroom space that opened in Bucktown last year has relocated to Wicker Park after its original store was sold this summer. Black Luxe Candle Co. reopens Friday at 1252 N. Milwaukee Ave. after spending the past year on Damen Avenue in Bucktown, just south of the 606 Bloomingdale Trail.
West Town Resident David Herrera Joins Crowded Race To Represent ‘Pool Noodle’ 36th Ward: ‘This Is My Backyard’
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A longtime West Town resident and former aldermanic candidate is running to represent what will soon be the 8-mile long 36th Ward in City Council. David Herrera, 39, is the latest candidate to challenge incumbent Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), who is running for reelection. Also running are Jacqueline “Jackie” Báez and Lori Torres, who’s been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union.
Dog Seen Punched And Thrown In Lincoln Park Video Is Euthanized, Source Says
LINCOLN PARK — A 6-year-old pitbull mix whose owner was seen on video punching and throwing him in Lincoln Park was euthanized over the weekend, though the reasons for putting down the dog were not immediately clear, according to a source. Zeus was euthanized due to his “state of...
Police Close Downtown Club After Security Guard Fatally Shoots Co-Worker, But Alderman Says Bar Should Have Shuttered Sooner
DOWNTOWN — Police shut down a club in The Loop after an employee was killed outside, but the alderman questioned why the business was operating at all after multiple shootings nearby in recent months. Persona Lounge, 408 S. Wells St., has also been the site of two mass shootings...
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
WNDU
MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
Jefferson Park Transit Bus Shelters Could Reopen Later This Fall After Being Closed For 8 Months
JEFFERSON PARK — Bus shelters at the Jefferson Park transit center are likely to reopen before the end of the year after being damaged and closed for months, officials said. In late February, a man damaged the glass of CTA bus shelters at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave. He was arrested and charged; onlookers previously said they believed he experienced a mental health episode.
Man hit by off-duty Chicago police officer on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview: source
A man is in the hospital after being hit on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night. The driver of the vehicle was an off-duty CPD officer, according to a source.
fox32chicago.com
Car pulls up, gunman gets out and shoots 2 teens on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 3:27 p.m., police say the two male victims were in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender got out and fired shots. Both...
fox32chicago.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Chicago suburbs
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - Check your tickets!. A million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold in Calumet City. The winning numbers in Monday's draw were: 3-6-11-17-22. The ticket matched these numbers — missing the Powerball. The ticket was sold at KNR Candy, located at 15 River Oaks Drive. With no jackpot...
National Public Housing Museum Finally Being Built On Little Italy CHA Site After 15 Years Of Planning
LITTLE ITALY — Construction on the long-anticipated National Public Housing Museum will start in a couple of weeks, leaders said at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, bringing to fruition a project that organizers began planning 15 years ago. After a number of stops and starts over the years, the museum...
Logan Square And Bucktown Hit With String Of Armed Robberies
LOGAN SQUARE — Police are warning Logan Square and Bucktown residents to be on alert after armed robberies in the area. All of the robberies happened last week, police said in a community alert issued over the weekend. In each incident, men pointed a gun at the victim or...
Rare Al Capone Letters From His Prohibition Days To Be Auctioned
CHICAGO — Rare letters from Al Capone written during his Chicago Outfit days — including one where he talks about nearly being murdered just days before — are being put on the auctioning block. The three letters are going on sale for the first time through Hindman...
Chicago’s ‘Duck Walk Killer,’ Who Terrorized Rogers Park, Doesn’t Appear To Be Behind California Serial Murders
ROGERS PARK — A series of slayings in California do not appear to be linked to the “Duck Walk Killer” who ambushed and murdered two people in Rogers Park in 2018, a lead investigators had looked into this week, according to a report. The attacker in California...
DuPage County hosts special adoption event for big dogs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all about the "big dogs" at DuPage County Animal Services.It's hosting a very special adoption event for large dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for the pups weighing 40 pounds or more. It's part of a program to help reduce the number of large dogs in shelters throughout the Chicago area.
valpo.life
Urban League of Northwest Indiana Black Film Festival
The community of Gary, Indiana, gathered as the Urban League Young Professionals of Northwest Indiana hosted the 12th annual Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF) at the Indiana University Northwest campus. The three-day event kicked off on Friday, October 7, and continues through Sunday, October 9. Live music, tasty bites,...
