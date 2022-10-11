ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Block Club Chicago

13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More

CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
Block Club Chicago

Harold Washington's Legacy As Chicago's First Black Mayor Gets The Spotlight In 'Punch 9': 'Somebody Had To Make This Movie'

CHICAGO — The night before Thanksgiving in 1987, dozens of Chicagoans gathered in the frost at Daley Plaza to pray. News that then-Mayor Harold Washington, the first Black mayor of Chicago, had suffered a heart attack spread like wildfire. He was only months into his second term as mayor and only four years into his quest to dissolve tensions and build equity in a racially segregated city.
Block Club Chicago

3 Ways To Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day In Chicago

CHICAGO — While the city dismantled its three Columbus statues after violent clashes in Grant Park in 2020, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders have resisted replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Legislative efforts to swap the holidays in Chicago have stalled, despite Chicago Public Schools...
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

