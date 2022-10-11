Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Check Out Chatham, South Shore, Hyde Park And Kenwood During Open House Chicago
CHATHAM — Dazzling buildings in Chatham, South Shore, Hyde Park and Kenwood will open their doors this weekend for Open House Chicago. The weekend-long tours, organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, will put more than 150 sites across 20 neighborhoods on display. Admission is free unless otherwise noted, and...
Rare Al Capone Letters From His Prohibition Days To Be Auctioned
CHICAGO — Rare letters from Al Capone written during his Chicago Outfit days — including one where he talks about nearly being murdered just days before — are being put on the auctioning block. The three letters are going on sale for the first time through Hindman...
13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More
CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
Black Luxe Candle Co.’s Booming Retail Store And Classroom Reopens In Wicker Park After Moving From Bucktown
WICKER PARK — A candle store and classroom space that opened in Bucktown last year has relocated to Wicker Park after its original store was sold this summer. Black Luxe Candle Co. reopens Friday at 1252 N. Milwaukee Ave. after spending the past year on Damen Avenue in Bucktown, just south of the 606 Bloomingdale Trail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago’s ‘Duck Walk Killer,’ Who Terrorized Rogers Park, Doesn’t Appear To Be Behind California Serial Murders
ROGERS PARK — A series of slayings in California do not appear to be linked to the “Duck Walk Killer” who ambushed and murdered two people in Rogers Park in 2018, a lead investigators had looked into this week, according to a report. The attacker in California...
National Public Housing Museum Finally Being Built On Little Italy CHA Site After 15 Years Of Planning
LITTLE ITALY — Construction on the long-anticipated National Public Housing Museum will start in a couple of weeks, leaders said at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, bringing to fruition a project that organizers began planning 15 years ago. After a number of stops and starts over the years, the museum...
Is Fulton Market Getting A Grocery Store? Dom’s Kitchen & Market Is Close To Making a Deal
FULTON MARKET — Dom’s Kitchen & Market could lock down a deal soon on a location in Fulton Market, making it one of the neighborhood’s first major grocery stores and the company’s third location in Chicago. If finalized, the grocery store will be on the ground...
Dog Seen Punched And Thrown In Lincoln Park Video Is Euthanized, Source Says
LINCOLN PARK — A 6-year-old pitbull mix whose owner was seen on video punching and throwing him in Lincoln Park was euthanized over the weekend, though the reasons for putting down the dog were not immediately clear, according to a source. Zeus was euthanized due to his “state of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police Close Downtown Club After Security Guard Fatally Shoots Co-Worker, But Alderman Says Bar Should Have Shuttered Sooner
DOWNTOWN — Police shut down a club in The Loop after an employee was killed outside, but the alderman questioned why the business was operating at all after multiple shootings nearby in recent months. Persona Lounge, 408 S. Wells St., has also been the site of two mass shootings...
Harold Washington’s Legacy As Chicago’s First Black Mayor Gets The Spotlight In ‘Punch 9’: ‘Somebody Had To Make This Movie’
CHICAGO — The night before Thanksgiving in 1987, dozens of Chicagoans gathered in the frost at Daley Plaza to pray. News that then-Mayor Harold Washington, the first Black mayor of Chicago, had suffered a heart attack spread like wildfire. He was only months into his second term as mayor and only four years into his quest to dissolve tensions and build equity in a racially segregated city.
‘Miracle On 79th Street’: Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Hub Opens, Bringing Restaurants, A Clinic, Bank, And More To The South Side
AUBURN GRESHAM — Community leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on a healthy living center Friday, welcoming an abundance of new businesses and neighborhood essentials to the South Side. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., is open and ready to serve the community. The Greater Auburn...
Wilco Announces 2 Surprise Hometown Shows At Tiny Carol’s Pub In Uptown
UPTOWN — Wilco announced they’ll play two surprise shows Sunday night at Carol’s Pub in Uptown — and fans are already lined up around the block to get tickets. Wilco posted Sunday they’ll play at 7 p.m. at Carol’s, 4659 N. Clark St., a small, late night country dive bar. Within minutes, the line stretched for more than two blocks — and was rapidly growing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilco Surprises Fans With Sunday Night Shows At Carol’s Pub
UPTOWN — Wilco surprised its fans with three shows Sunday night at Carol’s Pub in Uptown, leading to a scramble to get coveted tickets to get into the small neighborhood bar. Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, the Chicago-based band announced it would play a 7 p.m. show at...
West Ridge Landlord Changed Locks To Doors, Tried To Evict Resident In Days Before Murder, Dismemberment, Prosecutors Say
WEST RIDGE — The landlord of a West Ridge boarding house changed some of the locks to protect residents from a tenant who killed and dismembered her three days later, prosecutors said Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicide in the Monday morning...
Could Jewel And Mariano’s Combine? Parent Companies Strike $25 Billion Merger Deal
CHICAGO — Local grocery giants Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s are merging as part of a massive $25 billion deal. Kroger plans to buy Albertsons, the company that runs Jewel and other grocery chains, for $24.6 billion, according to a news release. Kroger will also take on $4.7 billion in Albertsons’ debt.
3 Ways To Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day In Chicago
CHICAGO — While the city dismantled its three Columbus statues after violent clashes in Grant Park in 2020, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders have resisted replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Legislative efforts to swap the holidays in Chicago have stalled, despite Chicago Public Schools...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lettuce Entertain You To Open 2 Restaurants Inside Jeanne Gang’s 101-Story St. Regis Building Next Spring
DOWNTOWN — Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises will open two restaurants inside the highly-anticipated St. Regis Chicago luxury hotel, which is opening next spring inside the city’s third tallest building. The restaurants will be a Japanese restaurant from Chef Hisanobu Osaka followed by a Tuscan steakhouse by Chef Evan...
Former Edgewater Substance Abuse Center Demolished To Make Way For Housing, Retail
EDGEWATER — A former addiction treatment center in Edgewater has been leveled to pave the way for a retail and residential development. The building that housed Recovery Center at 5691 N. Ridge Ave. has been demolished, with work set to start on a nine-unit residential building with ground-floor retail.
West Loop Neighbors Worried About Crime Get Safety Tips From Cops After Attempted Kidnappings
WEST LOOP — Talitha Booze was initially excited about living in the West Loop, but a string of recent attempted kidnappings in the neighborhood has her strongly considering leaving in favor of a “safer suburban area.”. Booze, who has lived in the West Loop for nearly a year,...
Man Arrested At Vet Clinic Accused Of Punching Puppy In Lincoln Park — And He Wanted To Euthanize Dog That Day, Witness Says
CHICAGO — A man was arrested for animal abuse after police said he battered a dog on a busy Lincoln Park street — and a witness who saw the arrest at a vet clinic said the man intended to euthanize the dog that day. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28,...
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0