CHICAGO — The night before Thanksgiving in 1987, dozens of Chicagoans gathered in the frost at Daley Plaza to pray. News that then-Mayor Harold Washington, the first Black mayor of Chicago, had suffered a heart attack spread like wildfire. He was only months into his second term as mayor and only four years into his quest to dissolve tensions and build equity in a racially segregated city.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO