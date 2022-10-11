Read full article on original website
Outlander Season 7: New and Returning Cast Confirmed by Starz
Ahead of Season 7, Starz has revealed who will be a part of the cast. The premium cabler announced the return of several fan-favorite cast members today, in addition to five new cast members joining the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, which is filming now in Scotland.
Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 3
The pair reunited on La Brea Season 2 Episode 3, but had to attempt a daring escape from their unforgiving captors. Meanwhile, Lucas headed up a dangerous mission to the fort to reclaim the resources his friends needed. Elsewhere, the time difference was finally explained as a new character brought...
Kurt Sutter Drama The Abandons Ordered to Series at Netflix
The creator of Sons of Anarchy has closed a deal to bring a new series to the small screen. According to Variety, Netflix has ordered the series The Abandons, a ten-episode drama set in the Old West. "As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s...
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 Review: The Hunger
Things got progressively worse for Reginald on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2. Reginald refused to feed, and then when he tried to feed, he couldn't figure out how. This led to his life being at risk, along with everyone around him!. Reginald's love life also took a few...
Virgin River: Martin Henderson Celebrates Major Milestone With Co-Stars
Virgin River is one of Netflix's buzziest series. Fans were shocked earlier this year when Virgin River Season 4 wrapped up with several cliffhangers. Thankfully, the cast is hard at work on the forthcoming fifth season, which will feature the 50th episode. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack on the soapy...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2 Review: Wasn't Expecting That
We're still cooking with gas, and it was a fun hour from start to finish. The interns continue to be the saving grace of the series, and Meredith and Nick making up was also a highlight of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2. It was another solid hour, from crazy...
Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Sinners Are Much More Fun
Shifting the action to where the Lakeshore Strangler grew up was a stroke of genius. Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 picked up with Jake, Devon, and Lexy trying to come to terms with their past, all while knowing that Chucky could pop up at any moment. It's hard to understand...
The English Trailer: Emily Blunt Takes on the Wild West in Prime Video Limited Series
Emily Blunt is on a journey of revenge in the latest trailer for the Prime Video original series The English. The Western drama series The English stars Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo). All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on...
The Mosquito Coast: The Foxes Are in More Danger Than Ever in Season 2 Trailer
Is there hope for the Foxes to make it out of their latest pickle alive?. Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for The Mosquito Coast Season 2, and it looks more intense than ever. The acclaimed drama is adapted from the best-selling novel, and stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan...
Big Sky Exclusive Clip: Beau & Carla Catch Up!
Beau Arlen is a bit of a mystery. Ever since the charismatic sheriff came on the scene, we haven't gotten a chance to discover too much about him outside of his relationship with his daughter, but that looks likely to change now that his ex-wife is back in the picture.
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Timothy Dalton
Timothy Dalton is joining the Yellowstone universe. Deadline reports that the actor has landed a role in 1923, the new prequel. "He will portray Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it," the outlet teases. "He is intimidating...
Quantum Leap's Caitlin Bassett Reveals How Trust Helped Her Take On Her Biggest Role Yet
NBC's rookie hit Quantum Leap is a series with history and a fresh-faced cast. With a back order of six episodes already secured, it has capitalized on the nostalgia of the original 1990s Scott Bakula/Dean Stockwell-anchored series while successfully introducing a new team to support Raymond Lee's leaper, Dr. Ben Song.
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Jay's Friends
Jay's search for some new friends has come back to haunt him. Instead of a lively group of people he can hang out with, Jay has attracted a cult on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3. And unfortunately, the situation got way out of control. It's just another day at the...
La Brea Season 2 Episode 3 Review: The Great Escape
The love triangle was in full force as Eve was torn between the two loves of her life. Gavin reunited with Eve on La Brea Season 2 Episode 3, shocking her and making Levi jealous since he and Eve had just restarted their relationship. This episode highlighted the flawed and...
Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Did The New Interns and Soft Reboot Revitalize The Series?!
Did Grey's Anatomy manage to reboot itself after 19 years?. That seems to be the case from the very first moments of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1. And we're all pretty excited about it and what the rest of the season has in store. Join Meaghan Frey, Joshua Johnson,...
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Together
Did they just Thelma and Louise that bitch, or what??. The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 6 was one of the most disturbing hours to date because the wheels are starting to come off the wagon, and the more it pulls, the higher the stakes. June Osborn's constant meddling has...
The Voice Stunner: Blake Shelton Out After 23 Seasons
The Voice is getting a major shakeup. Blake Shelton, who has been with the NBC juggernaut since the beginning of its run, will leave in the spring following Season 23. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement.
Law & Order: SVU Schedules Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode, but Rollins Will Return on Spinoff
Ever since it was announced Kelli Giddish would be leaving Law & Order: SVU, there has been one giant question:. Now, we have an answer about which episode will include the farewell. Give Me My Remote reports that Rollins will exit during Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 9.
TV Ratings: All American Returns Down; The Good Doctor Slides to Lows
The broadcast networks cannot seem to catch a break in the 2022-23 season. The CW's Monday schedule got underway last night, and the numbers are not anything to write home about. All American Season 5 Episode 1 managed 434,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating. The series was down from last...
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane, Who Played Hagrid, Dies At 72
Robbie Coltrane had perhaps the most quotable line in all of the Harry Potter films. As Hagrid, he was the first person to tell the Boy Who Lived his magical future. “Yer a wizard, Harry,” was Robbie’s line and with 4 short words, he became an icon for a generation. And now that icon is gone. The veteran actor has died, his agency WME told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 72 years old.
