ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Outlander Season 7: New and Returning Cast Confirmed by Starz

Ahead of Season 7, Starz has revealed who will be a part of the cast. The premium cabler announced the return of several fan-favorite cast members today, in addition to five new cast members joining the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, which is filming now in Scotland.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 3

The pair reunited on La Brea Season 2 Episode 3, but had to attempt a daring escape from their unforgiving captors. Meanwhile, Lucas headed up a dangerous mission to the fort to reclaim the resources his friends needed. Elsewhere, the time difference was finally explained as a new character brought...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Kurt Sutter Drama The Abandons Ordered to Series at Netflix

The creator of Sons of Anarchy has closed a deal to bring a new series to the small screen. According to Variety, Netflix has ordered the series The Abandons, a ten-episode drama set in the Old West. "As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 Review: The Hunger

Things got progressively worse for Reginald on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2. Reginald refused to feed, and then when he tried to feed, he couldn't figure out how. This led to his life being at risk, along with everyone around him!. Reginald's love life also took a few...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joana Ribeiro
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
David Bowie
Person
Bill Nighy
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Clarke Peters
Person
Jenny Lumet
Person
Jimmi Simpson
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
TV Fanatic

Virgin River: Martin Henderson Celebrates Major Milestone With Co-Stars

Virgin River is one of Netflix's buzziest series. Fans were shocked earlier this year when Virgin River Season 4 wrapped up with several cliffhangers. Thankfully, the cast is hard at work on the forthcoming fifth season, which will feature the 50th episode. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack on the soapy...
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2 Review: Wasn't Expecting That

We're still cooking with gas, and it was a fun hour from start to finish. The interns continue to be the saving grace of the series, and Meredith and Nick making up was also a highlight of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 2. It was another solid hour, from crazy...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Sinners Are Much More Fun

Shifting the action to where the Lakeshore Strangler grew up was a stroke of genius. Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 picked up with Jake, Devon, and Lexy trying to come to terms with their past, all while knowing that Chucky could pop up at any moment. It's hard to understand...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Alex And#Showtime#Paramount
TV Fanatic

Big Sky Exclusive Clip: Beau & Carla Catch Up!

Beau Arlen is a bit of a mystery. Ever since the charismatic sheriff came on the scene, we haven't gotten a chance to discover too much about him outside of his relationship with his daughter, but that looks likely to change now that his ex-wife is back in the picture.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Timothy Dalton

Timothy Dalton is joining the Yellowstone universe. Deadline reports that the actor has landed a role in 1923, the new prequel. "He will portray Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it," the outlet teases. "He is intimidating...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Jay's Friends

Jay's search for some new friends has come back to haunt him. Instead of a lively group of people he can hang out with, Jay has attracted a cult on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 3. And unfortunately, the situation got way out of control. It's just another day at the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

La Brea Season 2 Episode 3 Review: The Great Escape

The love triangle was in full force as Eve was torn between the two loves of her life. Gavin reunited with Eve on La Brea Season 2 Episode 3, shocking her and making Levi jealous since he and Eve had just restarted their relationship. This episode highlighted the flawed and...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Together

Did they just Thelma and Louise that bitch, or what??. The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Episode 6 was one of the most disturbing hours to date because the wheels are starting to come off the wagon, and the more it pulls, the higher the stakes. June Osborn's constant meddling has...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Voice Stunner: Blake Shelton Out After 23 Seasons

The Voice is getting a major shakeup. Blake Shelton, who has been with the NBC juggernaut since the beginning of its run, will leave in the spring following Season 23. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: All American Returns Down; The Good Doctor Slides to Lows

The broadcast networks cannot seem to catch a break in the 2022-23 season. The CW's Monday schedule got underway last night, and the numbers are not anything to write home about. All American Season 5 Episode 1 managed 434,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating. The series was down from last...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane, Who Played Hagrid, Dies At 72

Robbie Coltrane had perhaps the most quotable line in all of the Harry Potter films. As Hagrid, he was the first person to tell the Boy Who Lived his magical future. “Yer a wizard, Harry,” was Robbie’s line and with 4 short words, he became an icon for a generation. And now that icon is gone. The veteran actor has died, his agency WME told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 72 years old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy