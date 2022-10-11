Read full article on original website
Autumn Lands, the ultimate of fall festivals, is coming to Historic Smithville Park
EASTAMPTON – Autumn is here, and the Burlington County Parks System is celebrating with the ultimate fall festival. Autumn Lands — Burlington County’s celebration of the fall season – will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton and will offer seasonal foods, music, entertainment and activities for everyone in the family. The free festival will be held from 1 to 7 p.m.
