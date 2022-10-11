EASTAMPTON – Autumn is here, and the Burlington County Parks System is celebrating with the ultimate fall festival. Autumn Lands — Burlington County’s celebration of the fall season – will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton and will offer seasonal foods, music, entertainment and activities for everyone in the family. The free festival will be held from 1 to 7 p.m.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO