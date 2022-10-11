Read full article on original website
Related
The All-Electric Polestar 3 SUV Is Here, and It’s Taking Aim at Porsche’s Cayenne
Polestar has just debuted its new full-size electric SUV at a special event in Copenhagen, Denmark, as the high-end Volvo spinoff looks to expand its lineup and further establish itself in the luxury EV space. The Polestar 3 is a five-seat utility vehicle that will be a crucial model for the Swedish marque, as demand for SUVs continue to stay strong in the US and around the world. “We are committed to building electric cars that push the boundaries of design, innovation and sustainability with our performance DNA at the core,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO. The nascent brand has been...
insideevs.com
Hyundai's New eM Platform To Offer 50% More Range Than Current EVs
Hyundai Motor Group has made some big announcements regarding its next-generation EV platforms and software technology during a global online forum called "Unlock the Software Age." Starting off with the new EV platforms that will be introduced in 2025, the eM and eS, the Korean automaker said they will be...
Maserati GranTurismo Debuts As Brand’s First EV With Three Motors, AWD
The Maserati GranTurismo is back after a short hiatus, but don’t let its familiar shape fool you. It looks like the old one, an intentional decision on the company’s part, but more significant changes lurk underneath the elegant design. The new GT arrives with three electric motors and a battery pack, becoming the brand’s first EV, and it’s not the model’s only powertrain.
insideevs.com
Watch XPeng's X2 Flying Car Take First Public Flight In Dubai
XPeng has conducted the first global public flight of its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The event marked the XPeng X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Over 150 people witnessed the demonstration flight, which took place on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Center.
RELATED PEOPLE
energynow.ca
Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars
This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
Jalopnik
Nissan to Offer Pay-as-You-Go Lease Options for Buyers
Nissan is rolling out a new lease option for buyers of certain models. Automotive News reports that Nissan’s finance arm, NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation) has introduced a new low-mileage lease program that customers can add more miles to if they need. Called SignatureFLEX, the leases start at 5,000...
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Teases ID. Buzz GTX, Long-Wheelbase Model
Volkswagen has released details about future variants of the ID. Buzz electric van, including the first teasers of the ID. Buzz GTX performance model and long-wheelbase variant, and a first look at the seven-seat layout of the short-wheelbase ID. Buzz. Volkswagen included these teasers not on its media website, but in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) for investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Hyundai now comes after Tesla as it knocks Ford off its new EV registrations ranking
Hyundai's richer portfolio of electric vehicles has catapulted it to the number two spot in the latest new EV registration ranking in the US. First comes Tesla, as usual, but Hyundai has now taken the second place from Ford for the first eight months of 2022. It recently announced a cool new Ioniq 6 model that may turn out to be as much of a bestseller as its predecessor.
insideevs.com
Hyundai's EV Hotel, Rivian, Amazon Vans, Honda OH: EV News Oct 14, 2022
This week, we have more news about Rivian production and the recall, Amazon's electric vans, Honda's upcoming EV factory in Ohio, and Hyundai's "hotel": Our Top EV News for the week of Oct 14, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and...
insideevs.com
TFL Tests GMC Hummer EV By Using It To Tow 5,000 Pounds
While the GMC Hummer EV may not be the most logical or sensible electric pickup purchase, since it’s seen as more of an oversized toy as opposed to a vehicle that you can get work done in, but it’s still remarkably capable. Between its massive weight and power, GMC rates it as being able to tow up to 7,500 pounds.
electrek.co
Honda announces major EV and battery production investment in the US
Honda announced today a major investment in producing electric vehicles and batteries in the US. The company is the latest automaker to take that route in order to comply with requirements linked to the new EV tax credit. The goal is to turn Ohio into Honda’s “EV Hub.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideevs.com
Potential Motors Adventure 1 Mini Overland EV Van Makes Public Debut
Potential Motors is targeting a very small niche with its new Adventure 1 electric van-like UTV, which will be hand-built in small numbers and cost from $136,600. It is quite unique, though, being a narrow overlanding electric van with a big 70 kWh battery pack that gives it a claimed range of 100 miles (161 km) off-road.
insideevs.com
NIO Aims To Rank Among Top 5 Biggest Automakers By 2030: CEO
Chinese EV startup NIO wants to be one of the top five automakers in the world by sales by 2030, the company’s co-founder, chairman and CEO William Li said. The outspoken executive made this comment and several other interesting statements in an interview with Germany's Heise Autos (via CnEVPost). In order to meet its ambitious objective, Li said that NIO will focus both on SUVs, which are currently in great demand, but also on smaller cars.
insideevs.com
Sony Honda Mobility Teases Its First EV Ahead Of CES 2023 Debut
Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), the joint venture between the two Japanese companies, has released a teaser of a vehicle it plans to unveil at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on January 4. Likely a preview of the company's first electric vehicle, the video shows glimpses of a car's hood and rear lower door areas. Unfortunately, there's not much to comment about what the video shows other than the hood is rather short and aerodynamic and the doors have metal trim on their lower parts.
insideevs.com
Potential Tesla Record: Over 10,500 EVs At Shanghai Port For Export
Several observers, photographers, and drone operators actively document the happenings around Tesla's factories. We've shared photos and videos in the past of the Shanghai South Port terminal, where Tesla ships out vehicles for export. While it's always arguably interesting to see the EVs accumulating at the beginning of each quarter, it seems we may have a new record to start Q4 2022.
insideevs.com
Specialized Releases Images Of Upcoming Globe Haul ST Electric Bike
With an expected launch date of October 18th, it’s not long before we’ll see all the official details of Specialized’s Globe bike brand. Intended as a simple, fun lineup to get people out of cars and onto bicycles for their commutes and errands, this first model looks like it has all the right features to do just that.
insideevs.com
Tesla Signs Deal To Launch New Disabled Vehicle Avoidance System
According to a recent report by Teslarati, Tesla is about to become the first passenger vehicle producer to sign a deal with Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. The deal will allow Tesla to implement the company's Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P) system. The technology is billed as a revolutionary vehicle hazard warning system that can work to prevent collisions with disabled vehicles.
Jalopnik
The Nicest Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Costs Only Slightly More Than the Average New Car
The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid starts at $41,190, including destination. That’s quite high for a Mitsubishi but not the average new car — Kelley Blue Book pinned the U.S.’s average transaction price at $48,301 back in August. Mitsubishi revealed across-the-board pricing for every trim level of the Outlander PHEV this week, and for the nicest, best-equipped example, you’ll pay barely more than that: $51,340.
Autoblog
Nissan to offer super-low-mileage lease options for select models
Since the pandemic led to a massive lockdown and shifted millions to remote work, many have greatly cut the number of miles they drive. The reduction in miles means that people may steer clear of traditional automotive financial products like leases since they’re not getting anywhere near their money’s worth out of the car. Nissan has a solution to this problem with a new “SignatureFLEX” mileage-based lease program that allows customers to change their annual mileage allowance over time.
Comments / 0