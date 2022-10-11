Read full article on original website
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report
Intel is planning major layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs, per Bloomberg. The US introduced export controls which could limit the sales of semiconductors made using US technology. Chipmaker Intel Corp. is planning a major downsizing that's likely to affect thousands of jobs in order to cut...
insideevs.com
Tesla Signs Deal To Launch New Disabled Vehicle Avoidance System
According to a recent report by Teslarati, Tesla is about to become the first passenger vehicle producer to sign a deal with Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. The deal will allow Tesla to implement the company's Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P) system. The technology is billed as a revolutionary vehicle hazard warning system that can work to prevent collisions with disabled vehicles.
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
CARS・
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Fall Next Year
It’s been quite a turnaround for the once-hot housing market: Home prices are already falling in many cities, and there’s more where that came from. New data from real estate company CoreLogic predicts the cities that are most at risk of home price declines over the next year. Here are the top five:
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
insideevs.com
Watch XPeng's X2 Flying Car Take First Public Flight In Dubai
XPeng has conducted the first global public flight of its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The event marked the XPeng X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Over 150 people witnessed the demonstration flight, which took place on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Center.
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
The Fed is draining the stock market and even the 'healthy fish' will die, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
The Fed's scramble to hike rates and lower liquidity is draining the stock market, Barry Sternlicht warned. The billionaire investor pointed to the Fed's delayed response to inflation, which risks tipping the economy into a recession. "So you thought the healthy fish would survive and the sick fish would die....
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says
The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US faces a 'perfect storm' of problems - and predicts more pain for markets and the economy
The US faces a "perfect storm" of debt, political strife, and an overseas war, Ray Dalio said. Dalio warned the Fed will have to hurt markets and the economy to conquer stubborn inflation. The billionaire investor also spoke about currencies and China, and offered portfolio advice. Ray Dalio has warned...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
