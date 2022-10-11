ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TheStreet

Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Business Insider

Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report

Intel is planning major layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs, per Bloomberg. The US introduced export controls which could limit the sales of semiconductors made using US technology. Chipmaker Intel Corp. is planning a major downsizing that's likely to affect thousands of jobs in order to cut...
insideevs.com

Tesla Signs Deal To Launch New Disabled Vehicle Avoidance System

According to a recent report by Teslarati, Tesla is about to become the first passenger vehicle producer to sign a deal with Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc. The deal will allow Tesla to implement the company's Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol (H.E.L.P) system. The technology is billed as a revolutionary vehicle hazard warning system that can work to prevent collisions with disabled vehicles.
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse

More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
The Verge

China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country

In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Fall Next Year

It’s been quite a turnaround for the once-hot housing market: Home prices are already falling in many cities, and there’s more where that came from. New data from real estate company CoreLogic predicts the cities that are most at risk of home price declines over the next year. Here are the top five:
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: 3-year CDs hit 4% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A certificate of deposit may be...
insideevs.com

Watch XPeng's X2 Flying Car Take First Public Flight In Dubai

XPeng has conducted the first global public flight of its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The event marked the XPeng X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Over 150 people witnessed the demonstration flight, which took place on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Center.
Markets Insider

The US economy is 'doing very well' and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets despite intense volatility, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says

The US economy is "doing very well" and there aren't signs of instability in financial markets, Janet Yellen said. Yellen pointed to the strong labor market, and added she believed inflation could come down without hammering jobs. "While there's some concern about liquidity in markets, I don't think we've see...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
