NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Quarterback News

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was given the chance on Monday to shoot down any speculation about the future of the team's quarterback position. With Mac Jones injured, rookie Bailey Zappe has taken over as the team's starter. He helped lead the team to a dominant win over the Lions on Sunday.
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball

FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Short Response To Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe Question

Bill Belichick had a classic Bill Belichick response to a question on Wednesday. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about the similarities between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and could only come up with one thing. “I don’t know. They’re both right-handed," Belichick said. Even...
Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick has intriguing response to Patriots’ QB situation

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick fueled a bit of speculation on Wednesday with a response about the team’s quarterback situation. Mac Jones is thought to be closing in on a return from his ankle injury, and the assumption is he will take his starting job back from rookie Bailey Zappe once healthy. Belichick, however, was not willing to go that far when asked if Jones starting once healthy was a safe assumption.
