MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.—The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) and Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is pleased to report that the destination has resumed normal operations for visitors following Hurricane Ian, and the CVB has expanded its fall marketing campaign throughout October to include “Coast is Clear” messaging to reassure visitors that The Beach is open for business.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO