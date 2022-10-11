ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Top Speed

The Lyric Voodoo Electric Bike Oozes Pizazz In Its Cafe Racer-like Aesthetics

If you’re looking to transition to electric two-wheelers, electric bikes are arguably the easiest step in that direction. After all, they cost less and allow you to get the full (somewhat) electric experience. The only problem, though, is that E-bikes don’t turn heads and look like ordinary bicycles most of the time. The emphasis, however, here is on “most of the time” because Canada’s Lyric Cycles has unveiled the Voodoo electric bike, which not only gets the basics right but also looks the part with its café racer-inspired aesthetic.
BICYCLES
Family Handyman

How To Choose The Right Electric Bike

My first exposure to an electric bicycle (aka an e-bike) was on a 20-mile ride with my dad. He rented one while I rode my self-powered mountain bike. When I finally reached our destination, red in the face and weak in the knees, I found him casually lounging on the patio with a cocktail, wondering what took me so long.
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Watch XPeng's X2 Flying Car Take First Public Flight In Dubai

XPeng has conducted the first global public flight of its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, at Skydive Dubai. The event marked the XPeng X2's first public display after completing the specific operations risk assessment and achieving a special flying permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Over 150 people witnessed the demonstration flight, which took place on the opening day of the GITEX Global tech show at the Dubai World Trade Center.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Mountain Bike#Electric Bikes#Electric Bicycles#Oso
hbsdealer.com

Generac brings hydrogen power to the home

Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car

Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
CARS
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes

Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

These mini wind turbines are designed for rooftops

A typical wind turbine is massive—roughly as tall as the Statue of Liberty, with blades that stretch wider than a football field. (Some are even bigger, like a new offshore turbine from Siemens that has a 774-foot-wide rotor.) By contrast, a new 10-by-10 foot turbine is relatively tiny. And without moving blades, it isn’t immediately recognizable as wind energy tech.
ELECTRONICS
singletracks.com

Specialized ‘Made too Many” Bikes. Save up to $2,200 Thru Monday

Specialized is offering big discounts on select bikes today and tomorrow, including popular eMTBs and kids bikes. Plus, get free shipping on Jetts and Riprocks. Now is definitely a good time to be a bike buyer. Turbo Levo SL Comp. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp is part of a...
BICYCLES
Motorious

Five Barn Finds On The Same Day

A true treasure for car people everywhere. Some of you might’ve had the opportunity to pick yourself up a bona fide barn find at some point in your lives. From old Camaros without a powertrain to practically brand new muscle cars stored and forgotten about for decades, these are some pretty wild opportunities especially for car enthusiasts. That’s exactly what this particular car guy stumbled upon while he was searching for his next project. However, there is one thing that sets his search apart from other Youtubers who document their extravagant finds.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Vinghen Ti 1 electric push-bike with scooter-like design and 500 W motor is crowdfunding

The Vinghen Ti 1 electrified push-bike is crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The stand-on vehicle has been designed for commuters, combining the size of a bicycle with a scooter-like design. The company claims it is as robust as a mountain bike, with a 26 x 3-in (~66 x 8 cm) Kendra tire at the front and a 20 x 3-in (~51 x 8 cm) version at the rear. A 12 Ah Voltrax battery provides a range of up to 31 miles (~50 km).
BICYCLES
Consumer Reports.org

Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?

It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
CARS
disruptmagazine.com

28-Year-Old Jason Haugen is Disrupting the RV Industry

The RV market is evolving as the demand for comfortable travel and accommodation vehicles increases. This has helped transform the industry’s outlook, with new trends taking over. In the previous year, more people have been pursuing the line of RV to save money, while even more want to achieve a lifestyle with more freedom of mobility. Considering the new and improved designs from different companies, including the Haugen RV Group, it has become easier to attain this feat.
TRAVEL
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
CARS
insideevs.com

TFL Tests GMC Hummer EV By Using It To Tow 5,000 Pounds

While the GMC Hummer EV may not be the most logical or sensible electric pickup purchase, since it’s seen as more of an oversized toy as opposed to a vehicle that you can get work done in, but it’s still remarkably capable. Between its massive weight and power, GMC rates it as being able to tow up to 7,500 pounds.
CARS
RideApart

Watch: The Upcoming Super73 C1X Electric Motorcycle Hits The Road

Super73 has gained popularity among powersports enthusiasts thanks to its uniquely styled electric bicycles. The brand’s pedal-powered machines are so popular, in fact, that a lot of other e-bike manufacturers have “borrowed''certain design cues from Super73’s product catalog. That said, building electric bikes is usually a good start for a brand looking to expand into making electric motorbikes, and that’s exactly what Super73 is up to.
CARS

