If you’re looking to transition to electric two-wheelers, electric bikes are arguably the easiest step in that direction. After all, they cost less and allow you to get the full (somewhat) electric experience. The only problem, though, is that E-bikes don’t turn heads and look like ordinary bicycles most of the time. The emphasis, however, here is on “most of the time” because Canada’s Lyric Cycles has unveiled the Voodoo electric bike, which not only gets the basics right but also looks the part with its café racer-inspired aesthetic.

BICYCLES ・ 3 DAYS AGO