ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Group#Magna International#Linus Business#Scout#Automobilwoche#Meb#Ppe#Canadian
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy