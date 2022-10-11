Read full article on original website
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
studyfinds.org
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
Jalopnik
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
This Is What The B-52 Will Look Like With Its New Rolls-Royce Engines
BoeingBoeing's video marked the completion of wind tunnel testing with the new nacelles, which will house Rolls-Royce F130 engines.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
iheart.com
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
