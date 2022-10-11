Blink-182 to play Pittsburgh with original members

The famed pop-punk group's original lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker is reunited for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The tour's opening act in North America will be acclaimed Baltimore punk band Turnstile.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday at blink182.com

A new single, “Edging,” arrives Friday.

The worldwide trek includes the multi-platinum trio's first ever performances in Latin America along with stops in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024. U.S. festival dates will include Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake, and the 2023 edition of We Were Young with Green Day among others.

The tour announcement's bio: "Since their humble beginnings nearly 30 years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, ‘blink-182’ have sold over 50-million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation."

With DeLonge back after nearly a decade, fans can expect that electric on-stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years.

The band last played The Pavilion at Star Lake, without DeLonge in the lineup, in 2019.

PPG Paints Arena will be the fourth stop of the 2023 tour's North American leg.

Blink-182's new album arrives 2023.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@gannett.com.