Hillcrest Energy Technologies ($HLRTF) Partners With Hercules Electric Mobility to Test EV Powertrains
Hillcrest Energy Technologies (OTCQB: HLRTF), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hercules Electric Mobility, a company focused on bringing customizable electric mobility products to market. Terms of the MOU call for both companies to collaborate on a comprehensive project to...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Autoblog
EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices
A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
Value-Add Real Estate Fund Reopens With 17.5% Target IRR
The Palladius Real Estate Fund I LP is once again open for funding and has set a target IRR of 17.5%. “While we have exceeded our target capital raise of $100 million, we decided to reopen our offering on RealtyMogul to take advantage of the highly attractive investment opportunities we are seeing in the market,” Palladius Senior Managing Director Manish Shah said. “This strategic decision aligns with our goals to position ourselves to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors and to further democratize real estate investing.”
Biden Asked OPEC+ To Delay Output Decision, Elon Musk Faces Federal Probe Over Twitter Deal, Netflix Ad-Supported Plan: Top Stories Friday, Oct. 14
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is reportedly under investigation by federal authorities over his bid to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. Twitter said in a court filing released Thursday that Musk’s attorneys claimed “investigative privilege” while refusing to hand over material sought by the social media company.
Motorola Exploited Its Influence To Overcharge For Emergency Services, UK Watchdog Alleges
Motorola Solutions, Inc MSI gouged the U.K.’s Home Office for its emergency service radio network, which ultimately the taxpayers paid, the Competition and Markets Authority said. Motorola could make an excess profit of £1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) between January 2020 and December 2026 from its U.K. emergency services contract...
Mass-Scale Psilocin Clinical Supplies Are Ready For Upcoming Trials
Canadian biotech company Lobe Sciences Ltd. LOBEF has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, the company’s proprietary form of psilocin, as well as supplies for its upcoming clinical trials that will assess pharmacokinetics, single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose. Psilocin is a substituted tryptamine -or serotonin analog- alkaloid and a...
Analyst Attributes Two Issues For Owens & Minor's Shares Sell Off
Owens & Minor Inc OMI reduced its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50 - $2.60 from the previous guidance of $2.85 - $3.15. OMI expects adjusted EBITDA of $527-$537 million, compared to the earlier forecast of $570-$610 million. This revision is owing to the underperformance in the Products & Healthcare...
Take-Two To Shut Down Major Gaming Studio In A Surprise Move; Closure To Cost 65 Jobs
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc TTWO shared its plans to shut down the New York-based studio behind the popular mobile game Dots. The closure will eliminate 65 jobs, Bloomberg reported. Best known for its Grand Theft Auto franchise, Take-Two acquired Playdots for $192 million in 2020. Playdots developed four mobile games,...
Engine Gaming and Media's Influencer Marketing Platform Partners With Popular Marketing Platforms Awin and ShareASale
Engine Gaming and Media, Inc's GAME end-to-end influencer marketing platform Sideqik collaborated with Awin and ShareASale, North America's fastest-growing affiliate marketing platforms. Sideqik's database of over 60 million influencers across the ten most popular social networks will allow Awin's 21,000 retailers to identify relevant, brand-safe influencers better, streamline relationship management...
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
Joe Biden Vows Consequences Against Saudi Arabia, Philips Warns Lower Sales & Profit, Intel Explores Substantial Job Cuts: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 12
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face' Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'. President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, indicating that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. In an...
Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market
RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
