kttn.com
Tree responsible for power outage in the Lake Trenton area
Power was off in the Lake Trenton area for about 20 minutes the night of October 12th due to a tree being removed from a power line. Utility Director Ron Urton reported at approximately 7:05 that the power was to be shut off at 7:15 and would be turned back on once the tree was removed. Around 7:35, he reported power had been restored.
kttn.com
Jamesport City Council approves ordinances vacating portions of streets
The Jamesport City Council on October 10th approved ordinances vacating portions of streets. According to unapproved minutes, portions of Elm, Jackson, Washington, and Gillilan streets will be vacated. City Clerk Shelley Page reports the streets to be vacated are in the Zachariah Brown second addition, and they have never been open for traffic.
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
kttn.com
Grundy County Commission meeting results for Tuesday, October 11th
The Grundy County Commission met with Ambulance Director Sarah Porter on October 11th. She is in the process of scheduling advanced care life support, pediatric advanced care life support, and other continuing education classes for emergency medical services personnel. She also reported that American Response Vehicles will perform a detailed...
kttn.com
Grundy County Health Department Health Department signs WIC contract for 2023
The Grundy County Health Department announces a contract continuance to provide WIC services for federal fiscal year 2023 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Women, Infants, and Children is a special supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children...
kttn.com
Multiple fire departments respond to machinery and grass fire in rural Livingston County
The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a machinery and grass fire on Monday afternoon along LIV road 232, one half mile east of Route V. According to Captain Derrick Allen, a brush hog was no longer on fire when firefighters arrived at about 3:30, but he noted fire had gone into the surrounding field and was spreading rapidly.
kttn.com
Gallatin Police Department one of many topics discussed at lengthy meeting of Gallatin Board of Aldermen
The Gallatin Police Department was discussed at the Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting on October 11th. A contract with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was tabled. Two police officers asked to purchase service firearms from the city if it entered into a contractual agreement for policing with the county. The board also tabled that matter.
kttn.com
Audio: Community Food Pantry of Grundy County provides weekend meals for children through Backpack Buddies
The Community Food Pantry of Grundy County in Trenton provides a supplemental weekend feeding program for children during the school year. Backpack Buddies is made possible with food that comes from the Second Harvest Community Food Bank in Saint Joseph. In a recent interview with KTTN’s John Anthony, Spokesperson Ginny...
kttn.com
Galt Board of Aldermen to hold public hearing regarding general revenue bond question
The Galt Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing regarding a general revenue bond question for the November 8th election. The hearing will be held on October 25th at 6 pm. Information will be provided, and questions will be answered on the general revenue bond election question. City Clerk...
algonaradio.com
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri
–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County
A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
kttn.com
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
kttn.com
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department seeking donations for annual “Shop With a Cop” event
The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its 10th Annual “Shop with a Cop” event. The program allows children to have positive interactions with law enforcement and to assist children in their time of need during the Christmas season. Anyone who would like to donate should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at the Trenton Police Department at 610 Main Street or by calling 660-359-2121.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Jefferey Michael Hoffman, of Shannon City, on Wednesday for Violation of Probation. Hoffman was taken to the Union County Jail where bail was set at $5,000 cash or approved surety.
kttn.com
Trenton R-9 Board of Education sets substitute teacher pay
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education October 11th set substitute teacher pay at $110 per day. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported this would be a continuation of what was approved in February when pay was set at $110 per day “for the remainder of the year.”. The change will also...
kchi.com
Two Crashes Leave Three Injured
Crashes in Caldwell and Daviess Counties left three injured Monday. At about 9:30 am in Caldwell County, a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 116 left a Kingston woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 56-year-old Sandra M Cornelison of Kingston was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened when Cornelison was westbound and made a left turn just as another vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Steven D Sander of Cowgil, attempted to pass her and ran into the driver’s side. Sander was not injured.
kyoutv.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two individuals
A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on October 7th in which he reportedly kicked two police officers and damaged a police vehicle. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Brandan Bellamy was arrested on October 7th. He has been charged with the felonies of...
