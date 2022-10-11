Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus; Nasdaq Hits 2-Year Low
Stocks finished lower for the fourth straight day Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third-quarter earnings season later this week.
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Stock Market Sell-Off: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now
Should I buy stocks now or wait? That's a question many investors are asking themselves right now.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Intel, Philips and more
(PEP) – The snack and beverage maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.97 per share, 13 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping forecasts. PepsiCo was able to successfully raise prices on its products and raised its guidance for the year. The stock gained 2.4% in the premarket.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Motley Fool
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October
After smoking the broader market over the last decade, the prestigious Nasdaq 100 is down 29% year to date. Investors have an opportunity to buy shares of leading companies at lower valuations. One food staple is growing sales and pays a high dividend yield of 4.84%. You’re reading a free...
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga
Why Morgan Stanley Shares Are Trading Lower, Here Are 43 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG surged 77.7% to $9.35. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI shares jumped 66% to $24.90. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI climbed 40% to $3.4028. Avenue Therapeutics recently priced a roughly 3.6 million unit offering at $3.30 per unit. Agrify Corporation AGFY surged 38.9% to $1.31. IMARA...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Zovio ZVO stock rose 9.5% to $0.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. Domino's Pizza DPZ stock increased by 8.85% to $328.49. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Tuesday Morning TUEM shares...
Where Atmos Energy Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Atmos Energy ATO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Atmos Energy has an average price target of $125.4 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $105.00.
Analyst Ratings for Oshkosh
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Oshkosh OSK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oshkosh. The company has an average price target of $98.89 with a high of $114.00 and a low of $83.00.
Analyst Ratings for Gates Industrial Corp
Gates Industrial Corp GTES has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $12.58 versus the current price of Gates Industrial Corp at $10.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Earnings Preview For Charles Schwab
Charles Schwab SCHW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Charles Schwab will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05. Charles Schwab bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
CrossFirst Bankshares's Earnings: A Preview
CrossFirst Bankshares CFB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CrossFirst Bankshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34. CrossFirst Bankshares bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Sandvik Earnings Preview
Sandvik SDVKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sandvik will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21. Sandvik bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
16 Analysts Have This to Say About Lam Research
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Lam Research LRCX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
