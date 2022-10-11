ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Looking Into Vale's Recent Short Interest

Vale's VALE short percent of float has risen 22.95% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 32.64 million shares sold short, which is 0.75% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Gates Industrial Corp

Gates Industrial Corp GTES has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $12.58 versus the current price of Gates Industrial Corp at $10.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening

Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
Looking At Bed Bath & Beyond's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond. Looking at options history for Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27%...
Long-Term Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction

Decided you want in on the action? You can buy ETH on Uphold and Coinmama. Ethereum has been a victim to bearish economic conditions plaguing marketplaces. Interest rate hikes have put bearish pressure on assets. Panicked investors have begun selling assets, reducing liquidity in marketplaces. Fear is rising. Supply chain issues remain present from the COVID-19 pandemic. An energy crisis has begun to spread across Europe. All these circumstances impact investor sentiment and market conditions. Crypto has begun to trade as a true risk-on asset, closely following the price action of tech stocks.
Where Atmos Energy Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Atmos Energy ATO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Atmos Energy has an average price target of $125.4 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $105.00.
Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 5.33% to $113.22 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Nvidia, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $290M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $290,442,178 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xe4d0b9a7c48a661065148ca996f5b649e3eaf2e8. $290 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xb7b9526e61738032cefaaaea37164e279ab87c76. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Analyst Attributes Two Issues For Owens & Minor's Shares Sell Off

Owens & Minor Inc OMI reduced its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50 - $2.60 from the previous guidance of $2.85 - $3.15. OMI expects adjusted EBITDA of $527-$537 million, compared to the earlier forecast of $570-$610 million. This revision is owing to the underperformance in the Products & Healthcare...
Is Tesla Stock Fair Priced? This Analyst Thinks So

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained Tesla Inc TSLA with an Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $280 to $230. As TSLA will report Q3 EPS post-close on October 19, he forecasts a slight Q3 beat as forex headwinds offset pricing benefits. The Q3 likely focuses on IRA &...
PayPal Holdings Whale Trades For October 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened...
