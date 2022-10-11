Homeowners Gained $60,200 In Equity On Average This Year — Blend's New Digitized Home Equity Lending Software Will Make Accessing That Easier Than Ever

Read full article on original website
CNBC
It's bad enough mortgage rates are over 7% – now it's harder to qualify for a home loan
Mortgage rates are soaring, and credit availability is the lowest it's been in over nine years. The rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is over 7%. Lenders are concerned a weaker economy can lead to a rise in mortgage delinquencies. It's a double whammy for would-be homebuyers. Not only...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Oct. 11, 2022: Rates Trend Upward
A number of important mortgage rates rose over the past week. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also floated higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 11, 2022 | Rates up ahead of CPI report
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. After last week's jobs report, the...
Value-Add Real Estate Fund Reopens With 17.5% Target IRR
The Palladius Real Estate Fund I LP is once again open for funding and has set a target IRR of 17.5%. “While we have exceeded our target capital raise of $100 million, we decided to reopen our offering on RealtyMogul to take advantage of the highly attractive investment opportunities we are seeing in the market,” Palladius Senior Managing Director Manish Shah said. “This strategic decision aligns with our goals to position ourselves to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors and to further democratize real estate investing.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $290M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $290,442,178 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xe4d0b9a7c48a661065148ca996f5b649e3eaf2e8. $290 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xb7b9526e61738032cefaaaea37164e279ab87c76. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
New York CNN Business — The Federal Reserve’s fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working...
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
9 reasons why your credit score has suddenly dropped
Checking your credit score and seeing that it’s dropped can feel scary and disappointing. Why the sudden change?. While you may have questions about what’s going on, there are several reasons as to why your score may have gone down. The first thing to be aware of is that credit scores aren’t static numbers. Rather, they’re ever-changing and get updated about every month. Many factors impact whether they go up or down.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Direct payments of up to $750 scheduled for thousands of Americans – when you’ll get the cash
THOUSANDS of Americans in several states are now cashing in up to $750 in direct payments thanks to new initiatives. Connecticut families who are eligible can now claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, in a recent program that started rolling out in late August.
Cannabis Legalization Is A Boon For Real Estate, New Jobs And Tax Revenue, New Data Shows
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank shed light on the economic impact marijuana legalization has had in recent years, reported Marijuana Moment. Policy changes on the state level have resulted in increased commercial real estate demand, as well as a surge in tax revenues while creating more jobs.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit PA accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
You can now see the application for Biden's student-loan forgiveness — and the 5 pieces of information you will need to apply
The White House just released a preview of the student-loan forgiveness application. It will require borrowers provide basic information like their email and Social Security Number. There is still no exact date yet for when the application will be officially live. Student-loan borrowers just got a first look at what...
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Virtually all PPP loans have been forgiven with limited scrutiny
Officials promised a robust review process before forgiving PPP loans, but most loans could be forgiven with a simple, one-page form. Meanwhile, just 2% of loans have gotten close, hands-on reviews.
With mortgage rates near 7%, the housing party is over. Now it's hangover time
These days Andrea and Mike Johansen are not living their best life. It's temporary but the couple is crammed into a small camping trailer at her parents farm in western Massachusetts, across from a barn with 100 very noisy chickens. "It starts at like 4:30 in the morning," Andrea says....
Yet Another Good News For Moderna, FDA Approves Its New Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot
Moderna Inc MRNA has received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, in children and adolescents 6 - 17 years. The authorizations are based on a 25 μg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster...
Curbed
Your $100,000 Down Payment Is Now Worth $80,000
In August, Becki Danchik, a broker with Coldwell Banker Warburg, listed a $385,000 studio on the Upper West Side. Within ten days, it was in contract for over the asking price. The housing market was cooling at the time — the interest rate was in the 4 percent range in early August — but the apartment was in a sought-after line in a doorman building and New York doesn’t have a lot of inventory in what passes for the starter-home category.
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
