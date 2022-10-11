ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Homeowners Gained $60,200 In Equity On Average This Year — Blend's New Digitized Home Equity Lending Software Will Make Accessing That Easier Than Ever

By Rachael Green
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Oct. 11, 2022: Rates Trend Upward

A number of important mortgage rates rose over the past week. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also floated higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Value-Add Real Estate Fund Reopens With 17.5% Target IRR

The Palladius Real Estate Fund I LP is once again open for funding and has set a target IRR of 17.5%. “While we have exceeded our target capital raise of $100 million, we decided to reopen our offering on RealtyMogul to take advantage of the highly attractive investment opportunities we are seeing in the market,” Palladius Senior Managing Director Manish Shah said. “This strategic decision aligns with our goals to position ourselves to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors and to further democratize real estate investing.”
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Software#Digitization#Home Equity Loans#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#Blend Labs Inc#Heloc Demand Is Surging
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $290M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $290,442,178 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xe4d0b9a7c48a661065148ca996f5b649e3eaf2e8. $290 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xb7b9526e61738032cefaaaea37164e279ab87c76. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
STOCKS
Fortune

9 reasons why your credit score has suddenly dropped

Checking your credit score and seeing that it’s dropped can feel scary and disappointing. Why the sudden change?. While you may have questions about what’s going on, there are several reasons as to why your score may have gone down. The first thing to be aware of is that credit scores aren’t static numbers. Rather, they’re ever-changing and get updated about every month. Many factors impact whether they go up or down.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
STOCKS
Curbed

Your $100,000 Down Payment Is Now Worth $80,000

In August, Becki Danchik, a broker with Coldwell Banker Warburg, listed a $385,000 studio on the Upper West Side. Within ten days, it was in contract for over the asking price. The housing market was cooling at the time — the interest rate was in the 4 percent range in early August — but the apartment was in a sought-after line in a doorman building and New York doesn’t have a lot of inventory in what passes for the starter-home category.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy