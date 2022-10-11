ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Results from Yakima Fresh Hop Ale Festival: winners announced

Below, I share the list of winners at the 2022 Yakima Fresh Hop Ale Festival, which took place last Saturday, but first I want to tell you a bit about the festival itself. (Above: the crew from Stoup Brewing, winners of Best in Show this year.) Like many festivals, Yakima...
'Imagining the Indian' screenings this weekend in Toppenish and Yakima

The Peacekeeper Society and the University of Washington will host two screenings and panel discussions in the Yakima Valley this weekend. “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting” will play at 7 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 14, at the Yakama Nation Agency, 401 Fort Road in Toppenish in the Eagle Selatsee Auditorium; and 1 p.m. Saturday at Glenwood Square Theatre, 5110 W. Tieton Drive, #380 in Yakima.
Epic Tribute Band to Rock Greatest Free Halloween Casino Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of Kiss perform onstage at Staples Center on March 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA) What is Happening Halloween Weekend at Wildhorse Casino?. Wildhorse Casino in Toppenish...
Northwest Harvest’s new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food

YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people’s physical and mental health. “Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals,” Reynolds said. “When you’re worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you’re going...
Grandview city council member Mike Everett resigns, vacancy open to public

After more than seven years serving on the Grandview City Council, Mike Everett stepped down from the council on Sept. 20. Everett, 77, who has served on the council off and on since the 1980s, left the position to focus on his family and his health. During its Sept. 27 meeting, Grandview City Council accepted the resignation and began advertising to fill the vacancy.
Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control

Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 13.
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg

WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
Opinion: Memorial's ER numbers add up to a community emergency

The news last week that Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital’s emergency room is hands-down the busiest in the state was jarring, to say the least. Memorial treated 86,145 people in its ER last year — even more patients than bigger hospitals in larger communities across Washington. It isn’t that...
Missing reward poster for Lucian Munguia

Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return. Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River.
Paid Parking Downtown Yakima Starts in April of 2023

Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted Tuesday in favor of the proposal during a study session on Tuesday. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. Money from the parking will help maintain downtown lots. The...
Top 3 Places a Trader Joe’s Should Go Here in the Yakima Valley

Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
YAKIMA, WA

