Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

ETSU to host Bands of America event

East Tennessee State University will host one of the Bands of America regional championships, a prestigious honor that only a few dozen locations across the United States enjoy. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini-Dome.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Boone's Hamlin among area leaders in tackles

Daniel Boone's defense has been on the hunt all season, and Henry Hamlin has been in the middle of the mix. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior linebacker stands in fifth place in the Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders with 71 tackles. Hamlin has also been a standout in coverage, totaling three interceptions for a sixth-place tie.
BOONE, NC
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Martin Bucs' jack of all trades

JOHNSON CITY — Jawan Martin saw more playing time last week, and it might not be a coincidence that the East Tennessee State football team posted its first Southern Conference victory. Martin was on the field more often than not in a 44-21 victory over VMI, and ETSU coach...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Meet the candidates running for Church Hill alderman

CHURCH HILL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election. All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Prep roundup: Union, Eastside, Central take volleyball wins

BIG STONE GAP — Brooke Bailey paired 30 assists with 11 digs Thursday night, helping Union turn back Abingdon 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) in a Mountain 7 District volleyball match. Isabella Blagg accumulated 13 kills and nine digs for the Lady Bears, whose record improved to 23-1 (10-0 Mountain...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers

KINGSPORT — One city school board member has expressed concerns that a grant-funded “math implementation support contract” might push the Tennessee-banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Nevertheless, the board on Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote approved spending $142,500 for a two-year...
KINGSPORT, TN
Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds

ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county’s Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Prep roundup: Union, Ridgeview, Burton pick up volleyball wins

BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Bears (22-1, 9-0) kept their perfect Mountain 7 league record intact on Wednesday with a four-set win over John Battle 15-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16. Union was led by Jordan Shuler’s double-double of 17 kills and 33 digs along with a double-double from Isabella Blagg of 12 kills and 17 digs.
CLINTWOOD, VA
Meet the candidates running for mayor of Bulls Gap

BULLS GAP — Two candidates are running for the position of mayor, and three candidates are running for two open aldermen spots in Bulls Gap in the November municipal election. All of the candidates for each office were asked the same five questions.
BULLS GAP, TN
Johnson City receives TDEC grant for wastewater improvements

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
D-B survives Boone, sets up finals clash with Science Hill

KINGSPORT — Tuesday’s District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament semifinals at Indian Highland Park had a little bit of everything. Top-seeded Science Hill cruised to a mercy-rule 9-0 win over West Ridge before a tense battle between host Dobyns-Bennett and determined Daniel Boone ensued.
KINGSPORT, TN
Watch now: The history behind the world’s most haunted tunnel

KINGSPORT — Sensabaugh Tunnel in Hawkins County is thought of by some as the world’s most haunted tunnel, but what’s the history behind it, and how did it get this name?. In my opinion, Halloween is a pretty cool holiday; it’s all about dressing up and visiting/exploring spooky places. So, when I heard about Sensabaugh Tunnel, I knew I wanted to go.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Jeff Little set for rockabilly music return to Carter Fold

HILTONS — Combine Doc Watson’s guitar mastery with Jerry Lee Lewis’ robust piano playing, and you just might come up with an artist like Jeff Little. The Jeff Little Trio will bring its country and rockabilly music to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
HILTONS, VA
Johnson City Press

GOP official is expecting a 'big year' for the Tennessee Republican Party

The chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party said Monday that allowing local school board elections to become partisan contests is already paying dividends for his party. “What an evolution,” GOP Chairman Scott Golden told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
TENNESSEE STATE

