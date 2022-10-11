Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU to host Bands of America event
East Tennessee State University will host one of the Bands of America regional championships, a prestigious honor that only a few dozen locations across the United States enjoy. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini-Dome.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone's Hamlin among area leaders in tackles
Daniel Boone's defense has been on the hunt all season, and Henry Hamlin has been in the middle of the mix. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior linebacker stands in fifth place in the Northeast Tennessee statistical leaders with 71 tackles. Hamlin has also been a standout in coverage, totaling three interceptions for a sixth-place tie.
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils begin Mountain 7 gauntlet with trip to Lee High, Union hosts Central
For the first time in recent memory, Gate City is on a path to play for a Mountain 7 District football championship. The Blue Devils, ranked No. 3 in the latest Southwest Virginia poll, host Ridgeview (6-0, 3-0) in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4 in what could be the contest to decide the league title.
Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin to hold town hall in Johnson City
The Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor will visit Johnson City as the early voting period nears.
Kingsport Times-News
Martin Bucs' jack of all trades
JOHNSON CITY — Jawan Martin saw more playing time last week, and it might not be a coincidence that the East Tennessee State football team posted its first Southern Conference victory. Martin was on the field more often than not in a 44-21 victory over VMI, and ETSU coach...
Kingsport Times-News
Meet the candidates running for Church Hill alderman
CHURCH HILL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election. All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: D-B's Hampton named interim Kingsport superintendent, North renovations to cost $840,000 more
KINGSPORT — It’s official: Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is to become interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools on Nov. 1 and serve through June 30 of next year. The Board of Education Tuesday night also approved adding nearly $840,000 to $4 million already appropriated to renovate...
Kingsport Times-News
Prep roundup: Union, Eastside, Central take volleyball wins
BIG STONE GAP — Brooke Bailey paired 30 assists with 11 digs Thursday night, helping Union turn back Abingdon 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) in a Mountain 7 District volleyball match. Isabella Blagg accumulated 13 kills and nine digs for the Lady Bears, whose record improved to 23-1 (10-0 Mountain...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City officials, community stakeholders hear results from study on addressing homelessness in the region
Johnson City needs to play a role in addressing homelessness in the region. City Commissioner Todd Fowler said that's something the city already knew, but a presentation of findings from a study seeking to determine a possible path forward to address homelessness in the region hammered that point home on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers
KINGSPORT — One city school board member has expressed concerns that a grant-funded “math implementation support contract” might push the Tennessee-banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Nevertheless, the board on Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote approved spending $142,500 for a two-year...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds
ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county’s Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
Kingsport Times-News
Prep roundup: Union, Ridgeview, Burton pick up volleyball wins
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Bears (22-1, 9-0) kept their perfect Mountain 7 league record intact on Wednesday with a four-set win over John Battle 15-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16. Union was led by Jordan Shuler’s double-double of 17 kills and 33 digs along with a double-double from Isabella Blagg of 12 kills and 17 digs.
Kingsport Times-News
Meet the candidates running for mayor of Bulls Gap
BULLS GAP — Two candidates are running for the position of mayor, and three candidates are running for two open aldermen spots in Bulls Gap in the November municipal election. All of the candidates for each office were asked the same five questions.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City receives TDEC grant for wastewater improvements
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving...
Kingsport Times-News
D-B survives Boone, sets up finals clash with Science Hill
KINGSPORT — Tuesday’s District 1-AAA girls soccer tournament semifinals at Indian Highland Park had a little bit of everything. Top-seeded Science Hill cruised to a mercy-rule 9-0 win over West Ridge before a tense battle between host Dobyns-Bennett and determined Daniel Boone ensued.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: The history behind the world’s most haunted tunnel
KINGSPORT — Sensabaugh Tunnel in Hawkins County is thought of by some as the world’s most haunted tunnel, but what’s the history behind it, and how did it get this name?. In my opinion, Halloween is a pretty cool holiday; it’s all about dressing up and visiting/exploring spooky places. So, when I heard about Sensabaugh Tunnel, I knew I wanted to go.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady 'Toppers continue mastery over Tribe, take district tournament soccer crown
KINGSPORT — It was like deja-vu all over again. Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett met for the third time this season on the soccer pitch and for the third time it was the same old song.
Kingsport Times-News
Jeff Little set for rockabilly music return to Carter Fold
HILTONS — Combine Doc Watson’s guitar mastery with Jerry Lee Lewis’ robust piano playing, and you just might come up with an artist like Jeff Little. The Jeff Little Trio will bring its country and rockabilly music to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
Johnson City Press
GOP official is expecting a 'big year' for the Tennessee Republican Party
The chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party said Monday that allowing local school board elections to become partisan contests is already paying dividends for his party. “What an evolution,” GOP Chairman Scott Golden told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
