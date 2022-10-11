ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Where Palomar Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Palomar Hldgs PLMR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Palomar Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $93.75 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $80.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Atmos Energy Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Atmos Energy ATO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Atmos Energy has an average price target of $125.4 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $105.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Gates Industrial Corp

Gates Industrial Corp GTES has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $12.58 versus the current price of Gates Industrial Corp at $10.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Consumer Discretionary#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Pre Market Session#Gmbl#Xpresspa Group#Newegg Commerce Negg#Drive Shack Ds#Leggett Platt#Traeger Cook#Inspirato Ispo#Tuniu Tour
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab SCHW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Charles Schwab will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05. Charles Schwab bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening

Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About Generac Hldgs

Within the last quarter, Generac Hldgs GNRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Generac Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $332.3 with a high of $461.00 and a low of $190.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Prothena Corp?

Prothena Corp's PRTA short percent of float has risen 32.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.26 million shares sold short, which is 18.33% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

16 Analysts Have This to Say About Lam Research

Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Lam Research LRCX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Oshkosh

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Oshkosh OSK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oshkosh. The company has an average price target of $98.89 with a high of $114.00 and a low of $83.00.
OSHKOSH, WI
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs

Within the last quarter, Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Establishment Labs Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $86.4 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $65.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About JELD-WEN Holding

Within the last quarter, JELD-WEN Holding JELD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for JELD-WEN Holding. The company has an average price target of $15.67 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $10.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Netflix

Within the last quarter, Netflix NFLX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 19 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Netflix. The company has an average price target of $242.68 with a high of $325.00 and a low of $170.00.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Sandvik Earnings Preview

Sandvik SDVKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sandvik will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21. Sandvik bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza DPZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 23 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Domino's Pizza has an average price target of $385.48 with a high of $490.00 and a low of $315.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.37% to 29,927.92 while the NASDAQ fell 1.44% to 10,495.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.98% to 3,634.00. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy