Yet Another Good News For Moderna, FDA Approves Its New Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot
Moderna Inc MRNA has received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, in children and adolescents 6 - 17 years. The authorizations are based on a 25 μg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster...
Analyst Cuts Price On Travere Therapeutics Citing Expected Delayed PDUFA
Travere Therapeutics Inc TVTX expects the November 17 PDUFA date for accelerated approval of lead drug sparsentan in IgA nephropathy to be extended by three months. The exact date is to be confirmed. The FDA requested that the company update its proposed Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy to include liver monitoring.
3 Analysts Provide Takeaways From Walgreens' Upbeat Results
Management’s guidance implies a greater impact from Covid than expected, an analyst said. The Walgreens story is now about execution, another analyst mentioned. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA swung to a loss in the third quarter but managed to beat Street expectations. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported that its...
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Analyst Attributes Two Issues For Owens & Minor's Shares Sell Off
Owens & Minor Inc OMI reduced its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50 - $2.60 from the previous guidance of $2.85 - $3.15. OMI expects adjusted EBITDA of $527-$537 million, compared to the earlier forecast of $570-$610 million. This revision is owing to the underperformance in the Products & Healthcare...
Novel Psychedelic Compound Shows Positive Results For Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
Kratom grows in several Asian countries and has been traditionally used by local communities as a natural home remedy for pain, depression and addiction. Now, several psychedelics companies are developing substances based on this plant and several US states have already enacted legislation that regulates its production, distribution and sale.
This Multibagger Semiconductor Stock Has Sharp Upside Despite Capex Headwinds and US Embargo, Analyst Writes
ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc posted preliminary revenue for the September 30, 2022 quarter between $119 million and $131 million, representing growth of 84% - 101% Y/Y, above the consensus of $110.9 million. With over 90% of its business going to Chinese customers, mainly DRAM manufacturers, ACM’s shares have been under...
Micron Will Get Pricier With Improving DRAM Fundamentals, Analyst Anticipates
Loop Capital analyst Charles Park initiated coverage on Micron Technology, Inc MU with a Buy rating and a price target of $70. Memory remains a cyclical industry, and since peaking in 3Q21, the industry has been in a prolonged downturn and accelerated in recent months. Park writes that DRAM fundamentals...
Wall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as the earnings season kicked off with a drop in profit for big banks, while worsening inflation expectations added to fears of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking cycle tipping the economy into a recession.
This Organon Analyst Is Bearish On Heels Of Health Care Company's Merck Spinoff
Although management has largely delivered on the post-spin objectives, Organon & Co. OGN has no pipeline assets and its financial leverage limits potential M&A to invest in future growth drivers, according to Bank of America (BofA) Securities. The Analyst: Jason Gerberry downgraded the rating for Organon from Neutral to Underperform,...
Is Tesla Stock Fair Priced? This Analyst Thinks So
Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained Tesla Inc TSLA with an Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $280 to $230. As TSLA will report Q3 EPS post-close on October 19, he forecasts a slight Q3 beat as forex headwinds offset pricing benefits. The Q3 likely focuses on IRA &...
Microsoft To $325? Plus This Analyst Sees BlackRock Dropping By 15%
Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $354 to $325. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $233.50 in pre-market trading. BMO Capital cut the price target for BlackRock, Inc. BLK from $495 to $481. BlackRock shares fell 0.2% to $565.00 in pre-market trading. B. Riley Securities lowered...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 5.33% to $113.22 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Nvidia, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Rating for Philip Morris Intl: Here's What You Need To Know
Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Philip Morris Intl PM and lower its price target from $112.00 to $102.00. Shares of Philip Morris Intl are trading down 0.8% over the last 24 hours, at $86.53 per share. A move to $102.00 would account for a 17.87%...
Mass-Scale Psilocin Clinical Supplies Are Ready For Upcoming Trials
Canadian biotech company Lobe Sciences Ltd. LOBEF has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, the company’s proprietary form of psilocin, as well as supplies for its upcoming clinical trials that will assess pharmacokinetics, single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose. Psilocin is a substituted tryptamine -or serotonin analog- alkaloid and a...
Bull Market In Chinese Stocks Like Alibaba Is Round The Corner, Hedge Funds Say
Top Chinese macro hedge fund Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center said the nation's stocks rout had run its course, predicting a bull market is around the corner. The firm rebuilt net-long positions in the mainland-traded A-share market to 40%, according to its September investor letter, Bloomberg reports. The firm had...
Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market
RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
European Heath Agency's Committee Backs Approving BeiGene's Brukinsa In Leukemia Setting
European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending approval of BeiGene Limited's BGNE Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in adults. The CHMP recommendation is based on two global head-to-head Phase 3 clinical trials in which Brukinsa demonstrated superior efficacy...
Consumer Confidence Increased Again But Faith In The Fed Slips Below Levels Unseen Since Black Monday, 2008 Financial Crisis
As of early Friday, the University of Michigan announced the preliminary results for October’s Surveys of Consumers. What Happened: The index for consumer sentiment and current economic conditions slightly rose by 2% and 9.4% month-over-month, respectively. This can be attributed to a 23% improvement in current buying conditions for durables, due to an easing in supply constraints.
