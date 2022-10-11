ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

3 Analysts Provide Takeaways From Walgreens' Upbeat Results

Management’s guidance implies a greater impact from Covid than expected, an analyst said. The Walgreens story is now about execution, another analyst mentioned. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA swung to a loss in the third quarter but managed to beat Street expectations. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported that its...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels

Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Attributes Two Issues For Owens & Minor's Shares Sell Off

Owens & Minor Inc OMI reduced its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50 - $2.60 from the previous guidance of $2.85 - $3.15. OMI expects adjusted EBITDA of $527-$537 million, compared to the earlier forecast of $570-$610 million. This revision is owing to the underperformance in the Products & Healthcare...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Tesla Stock Fair Priced? This Analyst Thinks So

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained Tesla Inc TSLA with an Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $280 to $230. As TSLA will report Q3 EPS post-close on October 19, he forecasts a slight Q3 beat as forex headwinds offset pricing benefits. The Q3 likely focuses on IRA &...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Microsoft To $325? Plus This Analyst Sees BlackRock Dropping By 15%

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $354 to $325. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% to $233.50 in pre-market trading. BMO Capital cut the price target for BlackRock, Inc. BLK from $495 to $481. BlackRock shares fell 0.2% to $565.00 in pre-market trading. B. Riley Securities lowered...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 5.33% to $113.22 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Nvidia, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mass-Scale Psilocin Clinical Supplies Are Ready For Upcoming Trials

Canadian biotech company Lobe Sciences Ltd. LOBEF has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, the company’s proprietary form of psilocin, as well as supplies for its upcoming clinical trials that will assess pharmacokinetics, single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose. Psilocin is a substituted tryptamine -or serotonin analog- alkaloid and a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market

RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

European Heath Agency's Committee Backs Approving BeiGene's Brukinsa In Leukemia Setting

European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending approval of BeiGene Limited's BGNE Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in adults. The CHMP recommendation is based on two global head-to-head Phase 3 clinical trials in which Brukinsa demonstrated superior efficacy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Consumer Confidence Increased Again But Faith In The Fed Slips Below Levels Unseen Since Black Monday, 2008 Financial Crisis

As of early Friday, the University of Michigan announced the preliminary results for October’s Surveys of Consumers. What Happened: The index for consumer sentiment and current economic conditions slightly rose by 2% and 9.4% month-over-month, respectively. This can be attributed to a 23% improvement in current buying conditions for durables, due to an easing in supply constraints.
BUSINESS
