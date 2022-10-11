12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly asking the Supreme Court to set aside Donald Trump’s request for intervention in the Mar-a-Lago classified materials case. What Happened: The DoJ said in a filing before the Supreme Court that the records are “extraordinarily sensitive” and that it should allow an appeals court decision that blocked access by the special master in that matter to stand, reported CNN.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO