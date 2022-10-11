Read full article on original website
KCK police identify homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
WIBW
Trial set for man charged in death of two-year-old
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial is set for a man charged in the death of his two-year-old daughter. Jeffery Exon faces charges for 1st degree murder, child endangerment, and failure to report the death of a child in the January death of his daughter Aurora. A two and a...
Man charged in Topeka homicide case
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
44-year-old man sentenced for July 2020 murder in Olathe
Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe announced in a press release Friday a 44-year-old man has been sentenced in the July 2020 murder of Jessica Leigh Smith.
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
KCTV 5
KBI: Carjacking suspect dies after being shot by Topeka police officers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 33-year-old man held a large kitchen knife against a vehicle driver, then advanced toward responding police officers with the knife before they shot him, law enforcement stated. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated the Topeka Police Department received word of a domestic disturbance just...
KAKE TV
Kansas police fatally shoot suspect during carjacking attempt
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) – Topeka police say officers fatally shot a 33-year-old man who barricaded himself in a relative's home and then tried to carjack a woman early Thursday morning. Officers responded at around 1 a.m. to the report of a domestic violence incident at a home in the...
Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge
A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is being charged for illegally having a weapon.
KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
WIBW
Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody and facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in East Topeka. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, October 12, just after 11:00 p.m., a Sheriff K9 unit pulled over a green 2003 Ford 150 pickup truck in the 2200 block of SE Market Street after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lawrence. During the course of the stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.
UPDATE: Man dead after south Topeka police shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five Topeka Police Department officers are on administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, one man is dead following a police officer involved shooting early Thursday morning in south Topeka. The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., Thursday morning officers responded to a home in the 4800 […]
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Lawrence man accused of trying to kill ex’s new boyfriend
Steven Drake II, of Lawrence is charged with attempted first-degree murder, accused of trying to shoot and kill his ex's new boyfriend.
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
Trial for accused Kansas City serial killer to begin in January
The trial for Fredrick Scott, who is accused of killing five men along Indian Creek Trail in 2017, is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for role in death of friend’s mom
A Topeka teenager has been sentenced for his role in the death of his friend's mother, who was killed in 2021.
lawrencekstimes.com
One killed, one injured in crash south of Lawrence
One person was killed and one was taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash south of Lawrence Saturday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The crash, in the 500 block of East 1100 Road, involved a pickup truck and a combine, according to a tweet from the department. Other details were unclear.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
Woman sentenced to life in prison for 2021 homicide
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been sentenced for a 2021 murder. According to a release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of Kristi Ann Craig-Rodriguez. Borders entered a plea agreement and were convicted earlier this year for multiple felonies which included: Attempted murder in […]
