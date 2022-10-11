ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New video shows moment dump truck overturned, spilling load of gravel on ramp to Mass. Pike

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Newly released video shows the moment a dump truck overturned and spilled a load of gravel on a ramp that carries traffic from the Expressway to the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday morning.

The truck was driving on the ramp from the northbound side of Interstate 93 near to tunnel that leads to the westbound side of Interstate 90 when is flipped on its side and skidded forward.

Traffic cam video shared by MassDOT showed sparks kicking up off the pavement as the truck dumped a long trail dirt and gravel on the ramp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32roqI_0iULMiqY00

Crews worked for hours to upright the truck and clear the scene of the crash.

Fortunately, Monday was a holiday, or the traffic backups would have been much worse, state police said.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

