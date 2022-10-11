ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Bill Lee announces $100M initiative to fight crime in Tennessee

By Alicia Patton
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee has launched a $100 million fund that will be used to strengthen public safety across Tennessee .

The governor’s office announced the launch of the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund Tuesday morning, stating that the fund will equip law enforcement with the tools needed to make every community safe.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. I invite all police departments and sheriff’s offices to engage this opportunity so the state can thoughtfully invest these dollars in proven methods that will curb violent crime and strengthen public safety,” said Governor Bill Lee, “Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life.”

In a statement, the governor’s office said the fund will work in support of Governor Lee’s Proven Crime Prevention agenda that works to reduce violent crime and strengthen public safety.

Officials say the funding will include hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, the purchase and application of technology and equipment, and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to disrupt and prevent violent crime.

Law enforcement agencies can apply for the grant until January 2023. To learn more about the grant, click here .

