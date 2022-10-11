Read full article on original website
Most patients released from area hospitals after CO leak at Allentown day care
Of the 32 people taken to local hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak early Tuesday at an Allentown day care, just one remains in the care of St. Luke’s Hospital in Allentown, spokespeople report Wednesday morning. “All children and adults have been discharged except for one adult who still...
DEP gets whiff of mysterious maple syrup smell in Bethlehem, hits Spray-Tek with violations
The sweet smell of maple syrup or popcorn that wafted over parts of Bethlehem in recent weeks was really a spray-drying plant running afoul. Following complaints, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it sent out “odor patrols” five times late last month to track the source of the mysterious smells. They picked up the scent on Sept. 22, leading them to Spray-Tek on Avenue B in Bethlehem near Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Driver in Route 309 crash involving ambulance died of injuries, coroner says
Thursday afternoon’s crash involving an ambulance on Route 309 in Lehigh County claimed the life of an Allentown man, county Coroner Daniel Buglio reports. The 58-year-old was the driver of a vehicle that collided with the ambulance and another vehicle about 12:30 p.m. in Lynn Township, the coroner said in a news release.
Man suffers burns to face and back during house fire, official says
A man suffered burns to the face and back as well as smoke inhalation during a house fire Wednesday night in Allentown, an official reports. Fire department Capt. John Christopher said the call came in just before 10 p.m. and the fire was contained to a second-floor bedroom in the two-story, single-family home in the 1800 block of Washington Street.
Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309
LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
sauconsource.com
Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts
Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
Some patients treated for carbon monoxide at day care are transferred for ‘more aggressive treatment’
Lehigh Valley Heath Network on Tuesday afternoon reported the patients suffering from a carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning incident at an Allentown day care had 3 to 10 times more than the normal level in their blood. Some patients were transferred for “aggressive treatment” while others were treated and released, the...
Drivers rejoice! Road connecting Palmer Twp. and Nazareth near Amazon warehouse reopens
A busy connecting street between Palmer Township and Nazareth has reopened. Work began a month ago to widen Main Street between Van Buren Road in Palmer Township and the Upper Nazareth Township border. Main Street becomes Tatamy Road as it heads west into Nazareth. Ecstatic drivers posted photos and videos...
fox29.com
27 kids rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at daycare in Allentown, officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Scary scenes at a daycare in Allentown after officials say more than two dozen children have been taken to local hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak. Crews reportedly found high levels of carbon monoxide when responding to the Happy Smiles Learning Center on Wabash Street around 6:52 a.m. Tuesday morning for an emergency situation.
32 children and daycare employees are rushed to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak
CNN — A mysterious carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania daycare sent dozens of children and staff to hospitals Tuesday morning, Allentown officials said. Firefighters responded to a call about an unconscious child at the Happy Smiles Learning Center around 7:30 a.m., Allentown spokesperson Genesis Ortega said. The firefighters’...
Coopersburg Farm Uses Facebook To ID Alleged Thief
After some goods went missing from a Lehigh Valley farm on Saturday, Oct. 8, its owners took to social media for leads. "We are heartbroken that our farm store was taken advantage of," wrote Hausman's Fruit Farm in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 12, uploaded along with six images of two men and a woman taken from the farm's surveillance cameras.
Lehigh County coroner identifies man who died after Route 309 crash
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office on Friday morning identified the 58-year-old Allentown man who died after Thursday’s crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County. Philip J. Helman was driving a vehicle that was involved in the three-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m. between Mountain and Gun Club roads in Lynn Township that included an ambulance, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. Helman died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries received in the crash, Buglio said.
sauconsource.com
Women With Multi-Colored Hair Suspects in Target Theft: Police
Two women who are suspects in a retail theft case in Richland Township did anything but blend in while they were allegedly stealing up to $3,000 in merchandise, police say. According to Richland Township Police, the women and a male accomplice made off with items worth at least $1,000 and possibly as much as $2,000 to $3,000 when they shoplifted them from the Target store on Rt. 309 near Quakertown last month.
WFMZ-TV Online
Heavy rain causes some flooding in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Downpours Thursday afternoon and evening caused some flooding in our area. A few cars got stuck at a typical wet weather trouble spot in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County. Emergency crews assisted the drivers out of a few cars on Santee Road, just off of Easton Avenue.
Freemansburg man held without bail on homicide charge
A Freemansburg man is charged with homicide in a fatal shooting last year in Allentown, authorities said Thursday. Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35, is charged with the shooting death May 14, 2021, of 43-year-old Allentown resident Jose Bermudez, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said in a news release.
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
Route 248 bridge in Lehigh Township close to reopening
Repairs initially expected to last a month on a structurally deficient Route 248 bridge in Northampton County have instead taken months because of supply chain issues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said this week. But the end is in sight for the Lehigh Township project, if deliveries and the weather...
Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report
A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
Former choir director at Bucks County high school pleads in indecent assault probe
The former choir director at Central Bucks West High School entered pleas Thursday to charges resulting from investigations into his conduct with students as far back as 1991. Joseph G. Ohrt, 57, of Buckingham Township in Bucks County, pleaded no contest to charges in two cases for indecently assaulting two former students and filming another student as he undressed, the office of Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks DA, lawmaker call for closure of Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Change how you operate or close up shop. That was the message Berks County District Attorney John Adams and others delivered Wednesday to the operators of the state's Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "They have worn out their welcome and community leaders, we are all...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
