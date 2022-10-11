ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 3

Related
NECN

String of Break-ins in Portland, Maine, Under Investigation

The man who stole a car, a loaded gun and money from homes in Portland, Maine, while people were sleeping early Sunday morning remains at large Wednesday, police said. One of the homes, on Dirigo Street, was entered after 3 a.m. Another, on Brighton Avenue, was broken into roughly an hour later, around 4 a.m.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95

A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
Q106.5

Police in Lewiston/Auburn Investigating a Spate of 4 Shootings

There have been four shootings in as many days in the Lewiston/Auburn area, with most believed to have been targeted attacks. The latest shooting happened on Monday night at around 10:00. Auburn Police responded to a call from the resident of the first-floor apartment of a building on Turner Street. The caller said that someone had just shot out his television. When officers arrived, they determined that the shot had come from outside the building. No one was hurt in the incident which investigators believe was an intentional attack and that the shooter was aiming for that specific apartment. The investigation is ongoing.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus

LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Scarborough, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash

NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
NAPLES, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police
wabi.tv

Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning. Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot. The victim was found along the 250...
AUBURN, ME
CBS Boston

Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway

ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
ACTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
wgan.com

Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school

Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
wabi.tv

Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home

BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
BUCKFIELD, ME
103.7 WCYY

Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine

One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
LEBANON, ME
wgan.com

Former Maine high school student accused of making threats

Police have charged a former Scarborough High School student who they say made threats against the school. Police said the 15-year-old girl, who lives in Arizona, made the threats last week, prompting the school to close for a day. She’s accused of threatening to shoot people and plant bombs at the school.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy