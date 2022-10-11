Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
String of Break-ins in Portland, Maine, Under Investigation
The man who stole a car, a loaded gun and money from homes in Portland, Maine, while people were sleeping early Sunday morning remains at large Wednesday, police said. One of the homes, on Dirigo Street, was entered after 3 a.m. Another, on Brighton Avenue, was broken into roughly an hour later, around 4 a.m.
Mainer Arrested After Being Clocked at Nearly 130 MPH on Interstate 95
A Maine woman was arrested on Wednesday morning after police say she was travelling at nearly two times the legal speed limit on Interstate 95. WGME 13 is reporting that early on Wednesday morning, police clocked a BMW travelling at 118 miles per hour. The car continued travelling and was eventually caught up with where troopers then clocked the car at 127 miles per hour.
Police in Lewiston/Auburn Investigating a Spate of 4 Shootings
There have been four shootings in as many days in the Lewiston/Auburn area, with most believed to have been targeted attacks. The latest shooting happened on Monday night at around 10:00. Auburn Police responded to a call from the resident of the first-floor apartment of a building on Turner Street. The caller said that someone had just shot out his television. When officers arrived, they determined that the shot had come from outside the building. No one was hurt in the incident which investigators believe was an intentional attack and that the shooter was aiming for that specific apartment. The investigation is ongoing.
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Need Help Catching Hoodlums Who Stole a “Welcome to Maine” Sign
The York Country Sherrif's Office is asking Mainers for help in tracking down some criminals who are most foul. Yes, that right...some hooligans stole a "Welcome to Maine" sign. The sign, located on Route 109 in Acton, was recently taken with very little public evidence, other than these images of...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Auburn police investigate shooting on Turner Street
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a call reporting that "someone had just shot the caller's TV" on Turner Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said. When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a shot had been fired...
Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash
NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Maine students could face hate crime charge after threats found on bathroom wall
JAY, Maine — Two students have been suspended after a threat was found at a high school in Jay. Spruce Mountain High School says the students have been suspended for 10 days as the police department and AG's Office investigates the incident as a hate crime. Superintendent of RSU...
NECN
‘Shocking' Shooting in Portland's Popular Old Port District Under Investigation
Police in Portland, Maine are looking to speak with anyone who has information about a shooting in the city’s busy Old Port early Saturday morning. According to investigators, officers on foot heard a gunshot around 1 a.m. near Fore and Moulton streets as bars in the area were closing up and people were exiting businesses onto sidewalks.
wabi.tv
Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning. Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot. The victim was found along the 250...
Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway
ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgan.com
Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school
Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
wabi.tv
Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home
BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
MAINE CRASH: A FedEx Semitruck Flips Over & Lands on Top of a Pickup Truck
According to WGME 13 a crash Tuesday morning in Poland, Maine resulted in a semitruck landing on top of a Ford pickup truck. WGME reports that the crash happened at about 9:50 Tuesday morning on a section of Route 26 in Poland near Route 122. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office...
Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine
One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
Two Augusta, Maine Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One!
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything...
wgan.com
Former Maine high school student accused of making threats
Police have charged a former Scarborough High School student who they say made threats against the school. Police said the 15-year-old girl, who lives in Arizona, made the threats last week, prompting the school to close for a day. She’s accused of threatening to shoot people and plant bombs at the school.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Mainers experiencing homelessness need more resources, advocates say
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland on Thursday, Shay Dufour prepares bags of dried ramen, pastries, and Narcan. Dufour distributes them to unsheltered people spending days waiting outside the shelter. Dufour hands out resources to unhoused Mainers multiple times a week. She said this is...
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3