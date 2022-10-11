Read full article on original website
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
WLOX
State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. “People are convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said. State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III believes the president’s latest move...
wtva.com
Interview: Mississippi FBI agent encourages parents to be aware of sextortion
Assistant Special Agent Maher Dimachkie joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to discuss sextortion. He addressed the awareness, prevention and protection.
Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw drug trafficking ring brought to justice — sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw a drug trafficking ring of nine other defendants was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
Mississippi Daycare Workers Video Themselves Abusing Toddlers
Warning! IF DISTURBING VIDEOS BOTHER YOU, I WOULD NOT WATCH VIDEO BELOW. This is extremely messed up. The video you are about to see is really disturbing. On the surface, it doesn't sound like it is the worst thing ever, but when you see these children, you understand how bad it truly is.
hottytoddy.com
State GOP Leaders Boast Banning Critical Race Theory. Experts Say They Didn’t
Mississippi lawmakers spent more than seven hours in early 2022 debating a bill that they said would ban the teaching of critical race theory. They passed it after brushing off the emotional objections of every Black lawmaker and the fact that no state K-12 classroom taught the academic theory. On...
WTOK-TV
USDA awards health care grants to rural hospitals in Mississippi, Alabama
LEBANON, N.H. (WTOK) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced Wednesday that USDA it’s awarding $110 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across the nation. This includes a grant of $1 million to Wayne General Hospital in Mississippi, plus another $1 million plus for health care facilities in west Alabama.
mississippifreepress.org
An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi
I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
WAPT
Entergy offering $150 bill credit to eligible Mississippi customers
JACKSON, Miss. — You might be eligible for a one-time, first-come, first-served $150 credit on your Entergy bill. Customers who qualify can go to entergybillhelp.com at beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, to apply. "It is important that you fully complete and submit your application as soon as...
WDSU
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween...
desotocountynews.com
Pace recognized as 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award winner
Jocelin Pace, Team Leader at Toyota Mississippi, was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award. The award was presented by Toyota Human Resources Senior Manager and Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) Board President Kevin Burgess at the 2022 Southern Automotive Conference held in Duluth, Georgia.
WLBT
CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday. “We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across...
Police: More than 40 FBI agents searching for missing Georgia toddler
More than 40 FBI agents and personnel are participating in the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon who has been missing for almost a week, authorities in Georgia said.
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
Natchez Democrat
Hog Trapper uses social media to reach people about feral hog problem
JACKSON — Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs...
Mississippi doctor warns of rise in flu cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As we enter the fall season, flu activity is picking up across the United States, including Mississippi. Flu season typically begins in October and lasts until February. Many doctors are concerned that the 2022 flu season will have a high number of cases. In the first week of October, the Centers […]
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WAPT
Missing Terry teenager found safe
TERRY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert after 16-year-old Jeremy Horton was found safe. When the alert was issued Tuesday, Horton hadn't been seen since Friday. MBI said Wednesday morning that Horton had been located and is safe.
