Mississippi State

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw drug trafficking ring brought to justice — sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison

A Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw a drug trafficking ring of nine other defendants was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
CHARLESTON, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Money, MS
WTOK-TV

USDA awards health care grants to rural hospitals in Mississippi, Alabama

LEBANON, N.H. (WTOK) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced Wednesday that USDA it’s awarding $110 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across the nation. This includes a grant of $1 million to Wayne General Hospital in Mississippi, plus another $1 million plus for health care facilities in west Alabama.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi

I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Person
Phil Bryant
WDSU

Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos

State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween...
HAMILTON, MS
desotocountynews.com

Pace recognized as 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award winner

Jocelin Pace, Team Leader at Toyota Mississippi, was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award. The award was presented by Toyota Human Resources Senior Manager and Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) Board President Kevin Burgess at the 2022 Southern Automotive Conference held in Duluth, Georgia.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday. “We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across...
JACKSON, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

Hog Trapper uses social media to reach people about feral hog problem

JACKSON — Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs...
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctor warns of rise in flu cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As we enter the fall season, flu activity is picking up across the United States, including Mississippi. Flu season typically begins in October and lasts until February. Many doctors are concerned that the 2022 flu season will have a high number of cases. In the first week of October, the Centers […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Missing Terry teenager found safe

TERRY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert after 16-year-old Jeremy Horton was found safe. When the alert was issued Tuesday, Horton hadn't been seen since Friday. MBI said Wednesday morning that Horton had been located and is safe.
TERRY, MS

