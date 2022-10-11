CAT hires new Chief Operating Officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) has welcomed a new Chief Operating Officer.

Emmanuel Twumasi’s first day was October 6 and he comes with years of experience working in transit. Twumasi previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer of Rock Region Metro in Arkansas.

Once a bus operator and dispatcher in college, Twumasi now has a doctoral degree in community engagement along a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree both in Business Administration.