Tuesday marks National Coming Out Day for LGBTQ+ community

NEW YORK -- Tuesday is National Coming Out Day, when some LGBTQ+ people chose to "come out" to friends and family about their sexual orientation.

Several elected officials and advocates will hold a rally at the LGBT Community Center in the West Village, calling for the passage of a bill that would make New York a safe haven for transgender youth and their families.

The bill is sponsored by New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who spoke with CBS2 about what's at stake.

"What our bill would do is draw a line in the sand to say these families won't be separated. It will prohibit law enforcement from cooperating with other state's investigations of gender affirming care," he explained.

We also heard from NYC Pride Director of Entertainment David Correa about what to expect from October's LGBTQ+ History Month and more.

