Tuesday marks National Coming Out Day for LGBTQ+ community

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

How NYC Pride is celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month 04:57

NEW YORK -- Tuesday is National Coming Out Day, when some LGBTQ+ people chose to "come out" to friends and family about their sexual orientation.

Several elected officials and advocates will hold a rally at the LGBT Community Center in the West Village, calling for the passage of a bill that would make New York a safe haven for transgender youth and their families.

National Coming Out Day sparks calls for safe haven 05:13

The bill is sponsored by New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who spoke with CBS2 about what's at stake.

"What our bill would do is draw a line in the sand to say these families won't be separated. It will prohibit law enforcement from cooperating with other state's investigations of gender affirming care," he explained.

We also heard from NYC Pride Director of Entertainment David Correa about what to expect from October's LGBTQ+ History Month and more.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at the bill.

Comments / 46

Mona Mars
5d ago

Boy oh Boy what immorality can do to people we are surely living in the last day . These people needs to know the Bible God created a woman for a man and not a man for a man or woman for woman . If this was so where would all of you that Coming would have been. Clearly you people will never have exist at least not in this age . You would have been Burned up in Sodom and Gomorrah.

Eliz Van
5d ago

Keep your kids far away from ANYTHING that promotes this. Our natural sons and daughters are under attack.

Lenny Maher
4d ago

This Democratic party is really a JOKE. all that's wrong with this state and this Govenor is worried about this, and Columbus Day. Go Figure.

