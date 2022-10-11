Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Ole Miss RBs Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins’ relationship goes beyond running back room
OXFORD, Miss (WCBI)- When former five-star TCU running back Zach Evans came to Ole Miss, he expected to be successful. But he didn’t expect the situation to be quite like what it is now. Evans strongly considered Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M when he hit the portal. Rebels’ head...
Rebels247 Daily Pod | SEC Power Rankings, Who does Ole Miss sign from Mississippi?
On the Tuesday edition of the Rebels247 daily podcast, Chris Brooks looks at the SEC power rankings and where Ole Miss stacks up. Also, who will the Rebels sign from Mississippi on signing day.
247Sports
Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin set sights on Auburn
Ole Miss versus Auburn hasn't been a series that favors Lane Kiffin’s team —- who lost his first two matchups as Rebels head coach. This time around, Ole Miss is a two-touchdown favorite. Considering Ole Miss is ranked No. 9 in the latest Top 25 AP Poll, and the team is now 6-0 after a 52-28 victory at Vanderbilt.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Bree Lyons becomes school’s all-time leader in kills
In a year full of milestones, Oxford volleyball celebrated another historic achievement this week as outside hitter Bree Lyons broke Maggie Hobson’s school record for career kills with 988. The senior captain broke the record with her third kill in the Chargers’ three-set thriller with Brandon last week, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAPT
SEC releases Oct. 22 TV schedule for Ole Miss and MSU
Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State find themselves in Prime Time spots on October 22. The Rebels will be on CBS at 2:30 p.m. on the road against LSU and the Bulldogs will be on ESPN at 6 p.m. at Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss announces sellout for Auburn game
After an undefeated start for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, fans are showing their love through ticket sales. Ole Miss announced Tuesday that Saturday’s contest against Auburn is a sellout. The announcement comes after the Rebels’ dominating win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Ole Miss is off to...
Rebels Make Cut for Junior QB Williams
Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive roster.
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
RELATED PEOPLE
tri-statedefender.com
The reckoning continues at the University of Mississippi
The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) was not known for its racial tolerance in the 1960s and 1970s, as was the case for many colleges and universities in the deep South. In fact, it had a notorious reputation for treating minorities, especially African Americans, with legendary disdain. Over the years,...
hottytoddy.com
OHS Band Marches to Victory
Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
thelocalvoice.net
Four Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County
School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began September 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season. 1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Silver Alert canceled for Tate County teen
UPDATE: TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued Cayden Schappach has been canceled. He has located and is safe. TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Cayden Schappach, of Senatobia. He is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. […]
wtva.com
Jackie Neblett to spend life in prison for 2020 murder in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackie Neblett will spend life in prison for the June 3, 2020, murder of Ellis Johnson in Prentiss County. He pleaded guilty to first degree murder and received his sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Neblett also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the same-day attack on...
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Recess Meeting Agenda – Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 3 pm
Notice that certain aldermen or commissioners may be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to the City of Oxford Code of Ordinances, Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Discuss the plans for the Oxford Conference Center...
Overton County News
High school baseball booster club president indicted for theft
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to support the Cordova High School baseball team. The investigation began after school officials reported Anderson’s improper...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelocalvoice.net
Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Diverse season, book and celebrity gala to commemorate landmark season. The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi celebrates its 20th anniversary this academic year with a diverse slate of performances, an expanded offering for area school children, a book, and a spring gala featuring Mississippi celebrities and friends.
wtva.com
Report: Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang...
44-Year-Old Willie Boyd Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on North Reid [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
DeSoto County locals react to drop in Mississippi River water levels
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — If we ultimately don’t get enough rain to get the Mississippi River back to some decent level for barge traffic, it could hit you in the wallet. FOX13′s reporter Tom Dees spent the day along the Mississippi River at Bass Landing in DeSoto County and has been talking to people who have spent a lifetime down there.
Comments / 0