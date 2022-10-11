ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin set sights on Auburn

Ole Miss versus Auburn hasn't been a series that favors Lane Kiffin’s team —- who lost his first two matchups as Rebels head coach. This time around, Ole Miss is a two-touchdown favorite. Considering Ole Miss is ranked No. 9 in the latest Top 25 AP Poll, and the team is now 6-0 after a 52-28 victory at Vanderbilt.
Oxford’s Bree Lyons becomes school’s all-time leader in kills

In a year full of milestones, Oxford volleyball celebrated another historic achievement this week as outside hitter Bree Lyons broke Maggie Hobson’s school record for career kills with 988. The senior captain broke the record with her third kill in the Chargers’ three-set thriller with Brandon last week, and...
Ole Miss announces sellout for Auburn game

After an undefeated start for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, fans are showing their love through ticket sales. Ole Miss announced Tuesday that Saturday’s contest against Auburn is a sellout. The announcement comes after the Rebels’ dominating win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Ole Miss is off to...
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
The reckoning continues at the University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) was not known for its racial tolerance in the 1960s and 1970s, as was the case for many colleges and universities in the deep South. In fact, it had a notorious reputation for treating minorities, especially African Americans, with legendary disdain. Over the years,...
OHS Band Marches to Victory

Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
Four Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County

School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began September 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season. 1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and...
Silver Alert canceled for Tate County teen

UPDATE: TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued Cayden Schappach has been canceled. He has located and is safe. TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Cayden Schappach, of Senatobia. He is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. […]
High school baseball booster club president indicted for theft

An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to support the Cordova High School baseball team. The investigation began after school officials reported Anderson’s improper...
Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Diverse season, book and celebrity gala to commemorate landmark season. The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi celebrates its 20th anniversary this academic year with a diverse slate of performances, an expanded offering for area school children, a book, and a spring gala featuring Mississippi celebrities and friends.
