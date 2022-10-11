Related
What You Need To Know Today: City Council Breakdown, AG Redistricting Investigation, Cheap Fast Eats
Good morning, L.A. It's Thursday, October...
What You Need To Know Today: LAUSD Board, Canceled Council Meeting, Spooky Trails
Good morning, L.A. It's Friday, October...
LA City Council
Those who follow city government closely say Los Angeles’ City Council is the most powerful city council in the United States. At just 15 members, each person elected to serve represents about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area. How does that stack up against other big cities? Well,...
Why Isn't The Karen Bass Versus Rick Caruso LA Mayoral Race On My Ballot?
The race for L.A. mayor is everywhere you look — on television, on the radio, on billboards, and on Angelenos' front lawns. But it might not be on your ballot. If you got your ballot for the November general election and you don’t see the L.A. mayor race on it, it's probably not an error. You probably live in L.A. County, but not in the City of L.A. — and the L.A. mayor only represents the city of L.A.
Musician With East LA's Quetzal Awarded $800,000 MacArthur 'Genius Grant'
Topline:. Los Angeles's Martha Gonzalez, described...
LAUSD Board Candidate Interview, District 6: Kelly Gonez
In 2017, voters elected Kelly Gonez — a former classroom teacher and U.S. Department of Education staffer — to represent the east San Fernando Valley on the L.A. Unified School Board. Now, Gonez is running for re-election in Board District 6. Gonez and her opponent, Marvin Rodríguez, both...
Public Outrage Prompts LA City Council To Adjourn Tuesday’s Session
If Los Angeles city council members...
How Do I Vote By Mail?
Have you made a plan to vote in the November general election yet? Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are going to homes across the state. We’re still voting during a pandemic, so voting by mail is definitely encouraged and, just as in the June primary, every registered voter in California should automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot.
LA Measure SP
Measure SP would impose a parcel tax of 8.4 cents per square foot to raise funds for developing, improving, acquiring, and maintaining parks, museums, waterways, and other public facilities. A parcel tax is a type of flat property tax. Official title on the ballot: Parks and Recreational Facilities Parcel Tax.
Deputy Gangs In The LA Sheriff’s Department — 7 Takeaways From Episode 3 Of Our Podcast About Sheriff Villanueva
The Grim Reapers. The Vikings. The...
LAUSD Approves Deal To Move Extra Learning Days, With Unions Divided
Topline:. Los Angeles Unified School District...
