realitytitbit.com
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
realitytitbit.com
Fans concerned Scott Disick's 'voice has changed' as he gives Kendall advice
Scott Disick fans expressed their concerns after claiming to spot a change in his voice. It comes as he makes his first appearance on the second season of The Kardashians. Scott has been around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade. The reality star was a regular face during the Keeping Up With The Kardarshian original E! series.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Greatest ‘Unconquerable’ Fear Led to a Rare Outburst About Horses
Actor Amanda Blake had an 'unconquerable' fear of horses that resulted in some drama on the 'Gunsmoke' set with the producer.
realitytitbit.com
Meet the Challenge Ride Or Dies 2022 contestants
MTV’s The Challenge has returned for its 38th season as The Challenge Ride Or Dies 2022. In this series contestants are paired up with a ‘ride or die’ and need to work together to win a share of the $1 million prize. There are 17 teams competing,...
What it's like to watch P!nk fly over ACL Fest
If God had meant for pop stars to fly, they'd have wings. P!nk's always been a rebel, though. So, there you are. It's Day 2 of Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits Music Festival. You're tired; your individual ligaments have taken an Ambien. You've inhaled Liquid Death and dust in equal quantities. It's the end of the night at the American Express stage, and you've camped out this long for one reason. ...
Yolanda Hadid Says “Hurtful” Accusations Made By Her ‘RHOBH’ Costars Took A Toll On Her Mental Health
Yolanda Hadid recently spoke about her experience on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and recalled how it took a toll on her mental health. “Well, the first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease and a lot of narratives that were created by the women… but those things were very hurtful. I was fighting for my life,” said the former Bravo star during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Hadid joined the cast of RHOBH in Season 3 and stayed on for four seasons of the Bravo reality series. The former model was open about her struggles with...
Lisa Rinna Got Interviewed By A Reporter She Blocked, And It's Peak Awkward
"One of the many I've blocked."
‘The Watcher’: Why Andrew Pierce Actor Seth Gabel Looks Familiar
Seth Gabel stars as Andrew Pierce in Netflix's 'The Watcher,' but what else has the actor appeared in? Here's a closer look at his life and career.
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH fans rush to support ‘champion’ Garcelle Beauvais after heated reunion
Things got pretty heated at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion as Garcelle Beauvais clashed with Diana Jenkins. And fans tuning into the first part of the season 12 reunion on Bravo this week rallied around to support Garcelle following a horrific written attack on her 14-year-old son Jax.
Demian Bichir: ‘Right One’ is father-daughter love story with vampires
Actor Demian Bichir says he sees "Let The Right One In" as more of a family drama than a vampire horror show.
‘Who wanted this?’: The internet reacts to Netflix launching ads
Is Netflix even Netflix anymore if some shows release episodes weekly instead of all at once, and you can also sign up for a Netflix account that includes ads?. That’s a rhetorical question, of course, but one that many people are nevertheless asking in the wake of the news that the launch of Netflix’s long-awaited ad tier — to be priced at $6.99, around half of what I’m currently paying for my Netflix account — is finally at hand. You can read more about the immediate highlights of what’s coming in our post yesterday, but this should tell you everything you need to know about what Netflix is doing here, and why:
The English: Emily Blunt ‘loved’ working with ‘freak genius’ director Hugo Blick
Emily Blunt has said that she “loved” working with “freak genius” writer and director Hugo Blick in their upcoming western television drama The English.The British actress stars in the six-part series set in in 1890s America which explores the unlikely connection between an aristocratic Englishwoman (Blunt) and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, played by Chaske Spencer.“Hugo is a freak genius as I tell him often. He just has written the most dexterous, complicated, otherworldly script and yet he’s a wonderful director because he doesn’t cling too tightly to his words,” Ms Blunt said.Sign up for our newsletters.
‘I tweeted and life went nuts’: OFM Awards 2022 Food Hero – Jack Monroe
The campaigner whose work on explaining the cost of living crisis helped win the votes of OFM readers recalls her hectic year
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian prepares to follow Travis on tour with see-through skirt
Kourtney Kardashian is Travis Barker’s biggest fan, that’s for sure. Celebrating Blink-182’s new single, the reality star is preparing herself for months of traveling with her husband on their world tour. Earlier this week, Blink-182 announced their comeback as a trio, a decade after they last played...
realitytitbit.com
Khloe Kardashian's fleeing peacock has fans eager for an update
The latest episode of The Kardashians was full of drama and one saga seemed to be about a peacock. Yes, you read that one right. Khloé Kardashian was unhappy with her mother Kris Jenner for trying to buy her a peacock from Martha Stewart, saying that her mom just wanted to hang out with Stewart and it actually had nothing to do with the bird.
realitytitbit.com
Brett suddenly had to leave The Real Love Boat due to illness
Brett DeLaura left new CBS dating show The Real Love Boat unexpectedly on October 12 due to illness, it has been revealed. The premise of the show is based on ABC’s romantic comedy drama series The Love Boat, which aired from 1977 to 1986. During the episode of The...
