Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — A 50-year-old Russian man has been detained in Arctic Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country, police said Friday. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks. The...
WRAL
Ex-safety chief pleads innocence in Spain train crash case
MADRID — The former head of safety for Spain’s state-owned rail infrastructure company told a court Thursday that he was not responsible for the 2013 train crash that killed 80 passengers and injured 145 more. Andrés Cortabitarte and the train’s driver are both facing four-year prison terms if...
Brothers reverse plea to guilty in car-bomb murder trial
In a stunning reversal, two brothers who are on trial for the car-bomb murder of a Maltese anti-corruption journalist entered guilty pleas on the first day of trial
WRAL
India halts production of cough syrups suspected of links to child deaths
CNN — Indian health authorities have halted production at a pharmaceutical company in New Delhi after the World Health Organization (WHO) said its cough and cold syrups may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children. The WHO suspects that four of the syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
EU official: East Med gas can wean bloc off Russian energy
NICOSIA, CYPRUS — Natural gas from undersea deposits in the eastern Mediterranean can help replace Russia’s diminished supply of the fossil fuel to Europe at an “accelerated pace,” the European Union’s energy commissioner said Friday. Commissioner Kadri Simson told the East Mediterranean Gas Forum conference...
Comments / 0