In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — A 50-year-old Russian man has been detained in Arctic Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country, police said Friday. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks. The...
Ex-safety chief pleads innocence in Spain train crash case

MADRID — The former head of safety for Spain’s state-owned rail infrastructure company told a court Thursday that he was not responsible for the 2013 train crash that killed 80 passengers and injured 145 more. Andrés Cortabitarte and the train’s driver are both facing four-year prison terms if...
India halts production of cough syrups suspected of links to child deaths

CNN — Indian health authorities have halted production at a pharmaceutical company in New Delhi after the World Health Organization (WHO) said its cough and cold syrups may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children. The WHO suspects that four of the syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals...
EU official: East Med gas can wean bloc off Russian energy

NICOSIA, CYPRUS — Natural gas from undersea deposits in the eastern Mediterranean can help replace Russia’s diminished supply of the fossil fuel to Europe at an “accelerated pace,” the European Union’s energy commissioner said Friday. Commissioner Kadri Simson told the East Mediterranean Gas Forum conference...
