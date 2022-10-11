Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Giuseppe Vitarella, 45, of 95 New Britain Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with disorderly conduct. Bret G. Lech, 25, of 22 Pershing Dr., was charged Oct. 8 with second degree assault with a motor vehicle. Zachary Keyworth, 19, of 100 Hilltop Road, was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of...
Eyewitness News
Officers killed in Bristol were ambushed, state police say
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol.
Monroe Woman Killed In Early-Morning House Fire
A Fairfield County woman was killed during an early morning house fire. The fire took place in Monroe around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 on Fox Run. Officers from the Monroe Police Department along with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire located at 8 Fox Run, said Lt. Michael Sweeney of the Monroe Police Department.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 with serious injuries following shooting in Bristol
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. Updated: 4...
Eyewitness News
Police seek arrest warrant after apparent roommate strangulation, argument with officers
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3pm this evening, the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community based residential facility for the report of someone being choked by their roommate. Officers responded and made contact with the victim who said he had been choked by the roommate numerous times.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Kevin Lee Heurtas, 27, 87 Belden St. Apt. 2, New Britain, evade resp-injury/prop damage, failure grant right of way – intersection. Yomarie Alvarado, 49, 174 Maple St. Flr. 3, New Britain, third-degree assault. Omar Antonio Cruz, 32, 18 Francis St. Apt. 610, Flr. 6, Brsitol, use of drug paraphernalia,...
Police Investigate 'Suspicious Death' Of 39-Year-Old Bolton Man
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a 39-year-old Connecticut man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries before he died at the hospital. Police responded to a report of a disturbance in in Tolland County in the town of Bolton at about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 890 Boston Turnpike, Connecticut State Police said.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital After Colliding With Deer in Plainfield
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a deer in Plainfield on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were called to Dow Road around 10:24 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a deer. According to investigators, a 22-year-old Plainfield man was traveling eastbound...
Register Citizen
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
New Britain Herald
Officials ID suspect in shooting of three officers in Bristol
BRISTOL – The community has been jolted after two Bristol police officers were shot and killed Wednesday night, with a third ending up in the hospital with a serious injury, after authorities say a man called 911 to lure the officers to a local residence. The suspect who opened...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Officers line Bristol Health following shooting of 3 officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two officers...
New Britain Herald
Vigil recognizes killed and wounded officers' sacrifices and community service
BRISTOL – Rain pattered the pavement of Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening where hundreds gathered to join a vigil in the school auditorium to support the Bristol Police Department and reflect on the sacrifices of its three officers who were shot Thursday evening. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two officers...
Bristol bakery opens for first responders after 2 officers killed
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol bakery is working round the clock to make sure first responders can get a meal and have a safe space to come to while the impact of a deadly shooting shakes the town. Bakery on Maple is closed to the public Thursday to prioritize...
New Britain Herald
Area police departments show support, mourn for two Bristol police officers killed, one wounded
BRISTOL – Several area police departments have released statements following the fatal shooting of two Bristol police officers Wednesday night, standing in solidarity with their fellow officers and offering their sympathies. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed, and another officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was seriously...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Woman Killed in New London Crash
Police have identified the woman that died after a crash in New London Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash with the driver as non-responsive around 8:30 a.m. Police and firefighters responded to the one-car crash on Nautilus Drive and provided medical treatment to the female driver.
Lanes reopen after car fire on Route 8 in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire shut down a portion of Route 8 southbound in Waterbury Wednesday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. between Exits 36 and 34, causing a fire. The right lane has since reopened. See our live traffic map below: Stay alert […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
Reported fire at Middletown plant
Crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Kleen Energy Systems facility on River Road in Middletown. According to a post from the city of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook account, units are working a structure fire.
