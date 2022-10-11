ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Giuseppe Vitarella, 45, of 95 New Britain Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with disorderly conduct. Bret G. Lech, 25, of 22 Pershing Dr., was charged Oct. 8 with second degree assault with a motor vehicle. Zachary Keyworth, 19, of 100 Hilltop Road, was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Officers killed in Bristol were ambushed, state police say

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Killed In Early-Morning House Fire

A Fairfield County woman was killed during an early morning house fire. The fire took place in Monroe around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 on Fox Run. Officers from the Monroe Police Department along with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire located at 8 Fox Run, said Lt. Michael Sweeney of the Monroe Police Department.
MONROE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Kevin Lee Heurtas, 27, 87 Belden St. Apt. 2, New Britain, evade resp-injury/prop damage, failure grant right of way – intersection. Yomarie Alvarado, 49, 174 Maple St. Flr. 3, New Britain, third-degree assault. Omar Antonio Cruz, 32, 18 Francis St. Apt. 610, Flr. 6, Brsitol, use of drug paraphernalia,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Voice

Police Investigate 'Suspicious Death' Of 39-Year-Old Bolton Man

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a 39-year-old Connecticut man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries before he died at the hospital. Police responded to a report of a disturbance in in Tolland County in the town of Bolton at about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 890 Boston Turnpike, Connecticut State Police said.
BOLTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital After Colliding With Deer in Plainfield

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a deer in Plainfield on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were called to Dow Road around 10:24 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a deer. According to investigators, a 22-year-old Plainfield man was traveling eastbound...
PLAINFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Officials ID suspect in shooting of three officers in Bristol

BRISTOL – The community has been jolted after two Bristol police officers were shot and killed Wednesday night, with a third ending up in the hospital with a serious injury, after authorities say a man called 911 to lure the officers to a local residence. The suspect who opened...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Officers line Bristol Health following shooting of 3 officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two officers...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Vigil recognizes killed and wounded officers' sacrifices and community service

BRISTOL – Rain pattered the pavement of Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening where hundreds gathered to join a vigil in the school auditorium to support the Bristol Police Department and reflect on the sacrifices of its three officers who were shot Thursday evening. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two officers...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Woman Killed in New London Crash

Police have identified the woman that died after a crash in New London Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash with the driver as non-responsive around 8:30 a.m. Police and firefighters responded to the one-car crash on Nautilus Drive and provided medical treatment to the female driver.
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Lanes reopen after car fire on Route 8 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire shut down a portion of Route 8 southbound in Waterbury Wednesday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. between Exits 36 and 34, causing a fire. The right lane has since reopened. See our live traffic map below: Stay alert […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Reported fire at Middletown plant

Crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Kleen Energy Systems facility on River Road in Middletown. According to a post from the city of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook account, units are working a structure fire.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

