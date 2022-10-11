Is Polygon’s (MATIC/USD) one of the most attractive cryptocurrencies below $1?. Probably yes, given the stability it has exhibited amid the bear market. After an inflation-inspired flash crash on Thursday, MATIC is back to winning ways. As of press time, MATIC had made an intra-day recovery of 11%. The gains were widespread across the crypto sector. However, the token’s gains were noticeable and looking likely to continue.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO