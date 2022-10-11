Read full article on original website
Square Enix to End Service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
Square Enix has announced that service for mobile battle royale title Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will end on Jan. 11, 2023.
New Games Added to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog October 2022
Sony has added a variety of new games to its PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for the month of October.
Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost: Everything You Need to Know
From its release date to a new Event Card, here's everything you need to know about Festival of the Lost.
Is Scorn on PlayStation?
Scorn, a new survival horror adventure, is set to launch in just a few days time. But is it coming to PlayStation?
How to Get Fallout 3 for Free
Fallout 3 is set to be free later this month. Here's how to claim it.
5 Best Horror Games on Xbox Game Pass for Halloween 2022
October is well underway and it's the perfect time to play some spooky games. Here are the five best horror games available to play on Xbox Game Pass this Halloween.
Steam Mobile App Redesign Finally Released
The Steam mobile app has finally received a redesign, Valve announced.
Atlus Teases "Next Stage" of Persona Series
Atlus's Persona 25th Anniversary celebrations have finished, ending with a teaser for the future of the Persona series.
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.20 Release?
League of Legends Patch 12.20 will release Oct. 19, 2022. League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along various buffs and nerfs to the rift. While some were happy with their favorite champions getting a buff, many were left wanting more changes and wondering when Patch 12.20 would be released. Although...
5 Best Jungler Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.19
League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along many buffs to off-meta champions. With these changes, the meta around the jungle has shifted slightly, leaving many to wonder which champions are worth playing in the current patch of the game. Here is our list for the top five best jungler duos...
Is Overwatch 2 Free on Xbox?
Wondering if Overwatch 2 is free on Xbox? Here's what you need to know. Overwatch 2 has made a number of changes to the formula of the original. From gameplay to heroes, things are looking a little different in the online shooter's sequel. Despite server issues and lengthy queues having plagued the game since its launch last week, plenty of players have been diving into everything Overwatch 2 has to offer.
Overwatch 2 Players Getting Disconnected for Earning Xbox Achievements
Xbox Overwatch 2 players are facing a particularly annoying bug that's causing them to get disconnected from the game after earning an achievement. As reported by GamesRadar, players have taken to Reddit to share their frustrations of not only waiting in lengthy queues for a game, but then getting kicked out of said game after earning an achievement, sending them straight back to the login screen. User ph03n1x_F0x_ said, "Anyone else dc after getting an achievement?"
Serpentine Perk Continues to Frustrate Players in Warzone Season 5
Despite recent efforts by Raven Software to nerf the Serpentine perk, it continues to provide an unfair advantage for players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Serpentine is infamous amongst Warzone fans for making it extremely difficult for players to eliminate anyone that has it equipped. For those unaware, Serpentine grants users reduced damage from fire, explosives, and enemy bullets while sprinting. This has led to many disgruntled players asking for some kind of change that could balance the powerful perk.
Vampire Survivors Arcana Cards Explained
Players struggling against enemy hordes in Vampire Survivors can take a sigh of relief as we break down the highly beneficial Arcana card system.
Apex Legends Golden Ticket: How to Get
The countdown to the start of Apex Legends Season 15 is officially on it seems as Respawn Entertainment has quietly released a spicy teaser in-game for players to go out and get. As longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, Respawn has not been shy in releasing a variety of...
Convenience Trumps Charm in Animal Crossing-Inspired Hokko Life
Hokko Life aims for Animal Crossing and falls just short. Read our review.
VCT Pros Explain Which Gamers Have Transitioned Best to Valorant
DBLTAP spoke with several of the game's best players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: Which community of gaming background has transitioned best to professional Valorant? Here's what we found.
Valorant Pros Talk Bringing Split Back to the Map Pool
DBLTAP spoke with players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: What's the main thing you would want to see changed with Split before it returns to the map pool? Here's what we found.
