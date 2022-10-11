ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
u.today

Here's How Much Cardano (ADA) You Will Earn by Staking for 5 Years

Stacking on Cardano might not be the most popular option among cryptocurrency investors. However, it still beats traditional finance by a high margin as staking up to 100,000 ADA will give investors a 30% return in five years, data shows. Cardano can be staked on various platforms and wallets, including...
u.today

Pivotal XRP Indicators Are About to Cross: Crypto Market Review, October 11

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

dailyhodl.com

Wall Street and Top Financial Institutions Waiting To Go All-In on Crypto, Says Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano

Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull Anthony Pompliano says multiple sources claim Wall Street investors and the biggest financial institutions are planning to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. Pompliano tells his 436,000 Youtube subscribers that financial institutions are already dedicating a lot of resources to the crypto space with an eye toward the...
cryptoglobe.com

$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
960 The Ref

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow

A broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Friday has the market on pace to end a turbulent week of trading in the red as investors weigh the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt...
STOCKS
dailycoin.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce

Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
cryptonewsz.com

Binance Pool to aid BTC mining industry with $500m project

Binance Pool has formally announced its ambition to assist the cryptocurrency mining sector. In order to attain this goal and put it into full practice, they have devised a miner lending initiative with a value of $500 million. In addition, they are aggressively seeking all vendors in the cloud mining...
cryptonewsz.com

Algorand (ALGO) on its journey to breach the $0.4 mark!

The success of a cryptocurrency depends on the team of developers and marketers. Algorand has a strong team behind the network to run the project successfully for the long term. The founder of Algorand, Silvio Micali, was the faculty at Electrical and Computer Science, MIT. He knows cryptography and other...
blockworks.co

Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?

Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
cryptonewsz.com

Helium (HNT) continues its indecisive and consolidated journey!

In this uncertain time, cryptocurrencies have seen an outflow, and Helium is no exception. In the last two years, many new users have rushed into the market and driven the price up, but now due to volatility, the retail investors are escaping, and big investors are selling stakes in some cryptocurrencies. Most investors try to find safer assets like government bonds instead of riskier assets.HNT.
