dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
u.today
Here's How Much Cardano (ADA) You Will Earn by Staking for 5 Years
Stacking on Cardano might not be the most popular option among cryptocurrency investors. However, it still beats traditional finance by a high margin as staking up to 100,000 ADA will give investors a 30% return in five years, data shows. Cardano can be staked on various platforms and wallets, including...
u.today
Pivotal XRP Indicators Are About to Cross: Crypto Market Review, October 11
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts How Long the Bitcoin and Crypto Bear Market Will Last
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is updating his outlook on the future of the current bear market and the crypto markets as a whole. Novogratz says in a Yahoo Finance interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets are likely to rally once the Federal Reserve pauses its monetary tightening measures.
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Believes XRP to Be Commodity, Shiba Eternity Sets Historic Record, Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Cardano founder says XRP should be regulated as commodity, here’s why. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson expressed his opinion on the legal status of XRP. He believes...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Wall Street and Top Financial Institutions Waiting To Go All-In on Crypto, Says Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano
Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull Anthony Pompliano says multiple sources claim Wall Street investors and the biggest financial institutions are planning to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. Pompliano tells his 436,000 Youtube subscribers that financial institutions are already dedicating a lot of resources to the crypto space with an eye toward the...
dailyhodl.com
$100,000,000 Emptied From Solana-Based Crypto Trading Platform Mango Markets in DeFi Attack
A decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, Mango Markets, says an attacker took off with crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars following an exploit on the platform. Mango Markets claims that an attacker manipulated the price of its utility token, Mango (MNGO), upwards within minutes before...
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
A broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Friday has the market on pace to end a turbulent week of trading in the red as investors weigh the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce
Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
PETS・
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
cryptonewsz.com
Binance Pool to aid BTC mining industry with $500m project
Binance Pool has formally announced its ambition to assist the cryptocurrency mining sector. In order to attain this goal and put it into full practice, they have devised a miner lending initiative with a value of $500 million. In addition, they are aggressively seeking all vendors in the cloud mining...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Weighs In on Ripple Lawsuit, Calls Case Against XRP Absurd
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson says that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is absurd. The SEC sued Ripple Labs in late 2020 under allegations that the firm issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a lengthy thread, Hoskinson tells his 950,500 Twitter followers...
cryptonewsz.com
Algorand (ALGO) on its journey to breach the $0.4 mark!
The success of a cryptocurrency depends on the team of developers and marketers. Algorand has a strong team behind the network to run the project successfully for the long term. The founder of Algorand, Silvio Micali, was the faculty at Electrical and Computer Science, MIT. He knows cryptography and other...
blockworks.co
Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?
Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
cryptonewsz.com
Helium (HNT) continues its indecisive and consolidated journey!
In this uncertain time, cryptocurrencies have seen an outflow, and Helium is no exception. In the last two years, many new users have rushed into the market and driven the price up, but now due to volatility, the retail investors are escaping, and big investors are selling stakes in some cryptocurrencies. Most investors try to find safer assets like government bonds instead of riskier assets.HNT.
