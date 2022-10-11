ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

WSVN-TV

American Airlines plane evacuated after having ‘issues’ at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to return to Miami International Airport after “issues” occurred on the flight. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Miami International Airport referencing a plane came in with an “issue,” according to a spokesperson for MIA.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Diesel tank explosion leads to roof collapse in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a diesel tank explosion in Doral. Crews surrounded a building near Northwest 87th Avenue and 35th Lane, Tuesday morning. The explosion led to a roof collapse. Authorities evacuated the property. It is still unknown if anyone has been injured. Please check back...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Light pole falls on construction worker in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was hurt on the job in Hallandale Beach after a light pole collapsed. The incident happened near Northwest Fifth Street and Second Avenue, Thursday. Fire rescue said the light pole fell onto the worker at a construction site in the area. That...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps

House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sawgrass Expressway lanes reopen after report of hit-and-run crash

An investigation that drew a large police response in the Coral Springs area led to all lanes being closed on a stretch of the Sawgrass Expressway, leaving rush-hour commuters facing long delays Thursday afternoon. Police encouraged the public to keep away from University Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway as they investigated what was reported as a hit-and-run crash on the Florida Highway ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Active Investigation Shuts Down Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs

Police blocked off the Sawgrass Expressway Thursday in Coral Springs due to an "active investigation." Both directions of the Sawgrass Expressway were shut down from US-441 to Coral Ridge Drive. Police opened both directions shortly after. Police did not specify what they were investigating. Further details were not available.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death

A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police are asking for your help finding a missing student. Maria Sosa-Mancilla, 13, was last seen by her mother Wednesday morning at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral. She was wearing a navy polo shirt with the school’s logo and khaki pants with...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

