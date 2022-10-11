Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
American Airlines plane evacuated after having ‘issues’ at MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to return to Miami International Airport after “issues” occurred on the flight. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Miami International Airport referencing a plane came in with an “issue,” according to a spokesperson for MIA.
WSVN-TV
Diesel tank explosion leads to roof collapse in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a diesel tank explosion in Doral. Crews surrounded a building near Northwest 87th Avenue and 35th Lane, Tuesday morning. The explosion led to a roof collapse. Authorities evacuated the property. It is still unknown if anyone has been injured. Please check back...
WSVN-TV
Light pole falls on construction worker in Hallandale Beach
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was hurt on the job in Hallandale Beach after a light pole collapsed. The incident happened near Northwest Fifth Street and Second Avenue, Thursday. Fire rescue said the light pole fell onto the worker at a construction site in the area. That...
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
Click10.com
Haitian woman returns to South Florida 15 years after having large tumor removed
MIAMI – A woman from Haiti who had a 16-pound facial tumor removed in Miami when she was just a girl is back in town. Marlie Casseus is in South Florida visiting those who helped treat her. Casseus and her family landed at Miami International Airport Thursday. As the...
12-Foot Gator Dragged Off Beach In Palm Beach County
Alligators aren't often found on the beach, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police Department await arrival of Rapid Deployment Force returning from Southwest Florida
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - As first responders return from Southwest Florida after their search and rescue efforts, more than two dozen officials awaited their return to go back out to the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Several officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department gathered outside of the communications center...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
Click10.com
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
Sawgrass Expressway lanes reopen after report of hit-and-run crash
An investigation that drew a large police response in the Coral Springs area led to all lanes being closed on a stretch of the Sawgrass Expressway, leaving rush-hour commuters facing long delays Thursday afternoon. Police encouraged the public to keep away from University Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway as they investigated what was reported as a hit-and-run crash on the Florida Highway ...
WSVN-TV
Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
NBC Miami
Active Investigation Shuts Down Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
Police blocked off the Sawgrass Expressway Thursday in Coral Springs due to an "active investigation." Both directions of the Sawgrass Expressway were shut down from US-441 to Coral Ridge Drive. Police opened both directions shortly after. Police did not specify what they were investigating. Further details were not available.
NBC Miami
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
WSVN-TV
Parkland prosecutors ask for an investigation after a juror says she was threatened by ‘a fellow juror’ during deliberations
(CNN) — Prosecutors in the Nikolas Cruz Parkland shooting case are calling for law enforcement to interview a juror who said they felt threatened by another juror during deliberations, according to a court filing obtained by CNN. The state’s motion asks Judge Elizabeth Scherer to compel law enforcement officers...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police are asking for your help finding a missing student. Maria Sosa-Mancilla, 13, was last seen by her mother Wednesday morning at Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center in Doral. She was wearing a navy polo shirt with the school’s logo and khaki pants with...
NBC Miami
FBI Offering $5K Reward in Lauderdale Lakes Fake Security Guard Armed Robbery
The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who was caught on camera robbing a Lauderdale Lakes cellphone shop at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard. The robbery happened just before noon back on July 22 at the Mobile One...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
South Florida man accused of molesting disabled teenager
A South Florida man has been arrested after allegedly molesting a partially blind 15-year-old with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison.
South Florida Schools Receive What's Believed To Be "Swatting" Calls
Multiple schools in Miami-Dade and Broward received calls warning about threats.
