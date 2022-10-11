Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
nbcboston.com
MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs
In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
Heavy police activity near Fenway Park halts MBTA service
A heavy police presence on MBTA tracks near Fenway Park coincided with a pause in service on the Worcester Line Wednesday night. The police investigation caused heavy commuter rail delays that were still in effect near midnight. Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA officials about the cause of the...
Boston Globe
‘The Orange Line is worse now than before the diversion’
Seventy percent of Boston.com readers polled said trains are slower than ever. It’s been nearly a month since the Orange Line reopened with the promise of the new and improved trains, but Boston.com readers say service has actually been worse than ever. Last month, the MBTA shut down the...
MBTA: Shuttle buses replacing Red Line service due to track problem
Shuttle bus service was called in to replace Red Line trains Tuesday afternoon due to a track problem, according to the MBTA. The disruption in service effected the area between Ashmont and Fields Corner due to a track problem near the former, according to the transit organization. Full service resumed...
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
whdh.com
Transit Police: 40-year-old man dead after struck by Commuter Rail train
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man who was struck by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday night has died as a result of his injuries, Transit Police said. Transit Police said the man, originally from out of state, was trespassing on the right of way between Back Bay and Lansdowne Station at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by an outbound MBTA Commuter Rail train. The man was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained.
WCVB
Commission report blasts Quincy, others for $3.5M pension theft
QUINCY, Mass. — Basic steps could have prevented the theft last year of $3.5 million in pension funds from the Quincy Retirement Board, according to a new state report investigating what is believed to be the largest theft from a public retirement board in Massachusetts history. The report, from...
Why the city helped fund a $47 million real estate deal in East Boston
"As Boston continues to grow, we are moving urgently to ensure that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing." A community development organization, with funding from the city of Boston and local investors, has purchased 36 apartment buildings in East Boston to ensure that they are permanently affordable.
WCVB
Construction company owner says property was vandalized near troubled 'Mass and Cass'
BOSTON — A Boston business owner believes that recent vandalism to his property is connected to the homeless encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a troubled area known as "Mass and Cass." Gerry DiPierro, of DiPierro Construction, said local businesses have been dealing with...
universalhub.com
Replacement for closed Cleary Square bridge will take until at least spring, 2025 to open, state says
MassDOT told Hyde Park residents last night they're going to have to keep detouring around the bridge over the train tracks through Cleary Square until at least spring, 2025, which is the earliest officials say they can have a new River Street bridge built. The state shut the bridge to...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Worker rescued from shredder at Everett scrapyard
EVERETT - Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a shredder for hours at a scrapyard in Everett Thursday. It happened at Scrap It Incorporated, a metal scrapyard located on 2nd Street."Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of heavy equipment used in the process of scrap metal recycling," Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said.I-Team sources say the man is an experienced worker in his 50s who got his leg caught in the machine. Medication was delivered to the man through an IV until he was freed."The male patient was removed from...
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
After violent week, Boston activists demand plan from mayor, police commissioner
BOSTON—Community activists ratcheted up the public pressure on Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox one day after a 91-year-old grandmother was attacked and stabbed in Franklin Park. “We will not be at rest as a community until the person who committed this crime is brought to...
cohaitungchi.com
Things to do in North End, Boston (Little Italy)
Looking for the best things to do in North End, Boston? This guide to Boston’s Little Italy has got you covered!. You are reading: Things to do in the north end | Things to do in North End, Boston (Little Italy) When you think of Boston, there are a...
WCVB
'People should be afraid': Community leaders demand more policing in vulnerable Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Community leaders in Boston are calling for more policing in vulnerable neighborhoods and a change in attitudes after a dark few days in the city. Police said 14-year-old Rasante Osorio, of Dorchester, was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Roxbury. On Tuesday, 91-year-old Jean McGuire was...
Beer, basketball courts, and more: Here are some of the changes that could be coming to Boston Common
Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, is looking at a multimillion-dollar makeover. A sit-down restaurant, basketball courts, Wi-Fi, and an enclosed dog park are just a few of the proposals included in plans for a multimillion-dollar makeover of Boston Common. City leaders unveiled the 362-page Boston Common Master Plan...
miltontimes.com
Appeals board okays 40B on Amor Road
The Board of Appeals on Oct. 3 approved the 40B project for 16 Amor Road that calls for 16 apartments, four of them affordable. This brings the total of such projects approved since September 2021 to five. Still awaiting decisions from the board are two other 40B projects. An appeals...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
