ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

MBTA Looking to Fill 800 Jobs

In an effort to address a critical staffing shortage, the MBTA held a job fair at City Hall Plaza on Thursday, hoping to fill roughly 800 open positions. The move comes as The Federal Transit Administration orders the MBTA to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns. Recent understaffing has led...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘The Orange Line is worse now than before the diversion’

Seventy percent of Boston.com readers polled said trains are slower than ever. It’s been nearly a month since the Orange Line reopened with the promise of the new and improved trains, but Boston.com readers say service has actually been worse than ever. Last month, the MBTA shut down the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Mattapan, MA
Milton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Milton, MA
Traffic
universalhub.com

And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...

Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Transit Police: 40-year-old man dead after struck by Commuter Rail train

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man who was struck by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday night has died as a result of his injuries, Transit Police said. Transit Police said the man, originally from out of state, was trespassing on the right of way between Back Bay and Lansdowne Station at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by an outbound MBTA Commuter Rail train. The man was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Commission report blasts Quincy, others for $3.5M pension theft

QUINCY, Mass. — Basic steps could have prevented the theft last year of $3.5 million in pension funds from the Quincy Retirement Board, according to a new state report investigating what is believed to be the largest theft from a public retirement board in Massachusetts history. The report, from...
QUINCY, MA
Boston

Why the city helped fund a $47 million real estate deal in East Boston

"As Boston continues to grow, we are moving urgently to ensure that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing." A community development organization, with funding from the city of Boston and local investors, has purchased 36 apartment buildings in East Boston to ensure that they are permanently affordable.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Infrastructure#Construction Maintenance#Norfolk Superior Court#The Milton Station#The Select Board#The Orange Line
CBS Boston

Worker rescued from shredder at Everett scrapyard

EVERETT - Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a shredder for hours at a scrapyard in Everett Thursday. It happened at Scrap It Incorporated, a metal scrapyard located on 2nd Street."Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of heavy equipment used in the process of scrap metal recycling," Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said.I-Team sources say the man is an experienced worker in his 50s who got his leg caught in the machine. Medication was delivered to the man through an IV until he was freed."The male patient was removed from...
EVERETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

Things to do in North End, Boston (Little Italy)

Looking for the best things to do in North End, Boston? This guide to Boston’s Little Italy has got you covered!. You are reading: Things to do in the north end | Things to do in North End, Boston (Little Italy) When you think of Boston, there are a...
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Appeals board okays 40B on Amor Road

The Board of Appeals on Oct. 3 approved the 40B project for 16 Amor Road that calls for 16 apartments, four of them affordable. This brings the total of such projects approved since September 2021 to five. Still awaiting decisions from the board are two other 40B projects. An appeals...
MILTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy